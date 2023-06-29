How fashionable is the biker trend?

The biker clothing trend isn’t new, but a modern take on a classic is always welcome in the world of fashion. 2022 was a big year for biker boots, leather jackets, and utilitarian jeans – and it was seen on more than a few celebs and plenty of other influencers too.

While you might not take it to the level of wearing a biker helmet and full safety gear – the chunky pieces, leather, and details are more than a little interesting to look at.

What makes a great biker outfit?

Jacket

There is nothing that is as good as an investment as a single hardwearing, high-quality leather jacket. And while you don’t need to wear a proper biker jacket – because this is for the fashion statement, not the safety of a bike, you can go for weight and thickness.

A real biker jacket usually has thick padded elbows, a tight fit, and some buckle details for adjustment and tight fit.

If you don’t think leather is going to suit you or don’t want to make the investment, then you can look at faux leather or suede.

Biker jackets are typically boxy in nature – and rarely look perfect.

Jeans

Depending on the bike that is being ridden, you will find different bottoms. Most of the time, anyone on a sports bike with some speed behind it will be wearing a pair of leather/kevlar with padded and reinforced areas.

But you will also see plenty of bikers (think Sons of Anarchy) in their leathers with a pair of hardwearing jeans. Jeans are always a good investment because they can be worn for a lot of different looks, but a great pair of classic biker jeans are ultra-versatile.

Denim has long been used by those who need a hardwearing piece of clothing, and the best part is that jeans are ideal for both summer and winter.

Boots

Some people might say that it is the boots that make the outfit, and they would be right. There is such a distinctive style to a good biker boot they are impossible to miss out on when you are going for a biker look.

There are a huge variety of biker boots, and they come in different price brackets too. Versace, Dior, and Gucci all have their version of a biker boot if you want to go for something in the higher price bracket. But there are many good mid-price options too.

Most biker boots will come to about mid-calf, although there are ankle height options too; the leather or upper materials will be heavy duty, and the sole will be chunky and thick too. There are usually details like an inside zip, laces, and extra buckles too.

Some options will be studded or have toe-cap details; others might have stitching details. One of the most important parts of a great boot is good ventilation – so that the boots can be worn in the summertime too.

The evolution of biker as a mainstream fashion happened in stages – with parts pulled from all over. The jean was originally made for workers since it was so durable and made their way into fashion with James Dean, who also began to pair his jeans with a leather jacket – and was pictured multiple times on bikes too.

The leather jacket was originally worn in WWII as protective wear and was worn by Marlon Brando in the movie The Wild One. Immediately it became a hit!

Leathers like trousers and jackets were adopted by The Sex Pistols and The Ramones, and when paired with boots – it was a statement outfit. Switching out the leather for jeans made sense for most people, and the biker trend was seen both in mainstream fashion and across biker gangs across the world.

Because the biker look is a combination of classics, and every year it gets updated, we are unlikely to see it going anywhere any time soon.