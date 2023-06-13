Top 5 Tips To Sanitize & Clean Your Beauty Space

Whether you have your own beauty salon, or a booth or you simply love your makeup and the whole routine to do at home, you must know how to keep the tools clean. Makeup brushes, hair brushes, scissors, and many other tools you use in your beauty space can get dirty fast and attract all sorts of bacteria and germs. You certainly don’t want to damage your client’s or your own health, and that is why it is important to know how to properly sanitize everything and keep the space clean. To help you out a bit, here are some tips to get you started.

Clean the Entire Space Regularly

Before you even start sanitizing, you should know how important it is to keep the room clean. You should regularly sweep the space and sanitize the floors. Also, keeping the dust off the shelves is a must, too, and you have to make sure you don’t have makeup residue all over the place. You can do these chores on your own, but if takes too much of your time, you can easily hire help. And even though you just love doing your makeup in your bathroom or a special place in your home, you can easily rely on regular cleaning for a spotless home from professionals. They will know how to keep the space spotless, and you will have more time to dedicate to yourself and your clients.

Disinfect Powders, Liquids, and Creams

In order for the makeup routine to be perfect, you have to know how to disinfect all of your makeup. Also, you should do this on a regular basis. What’s more, if you are a makeup artist, you should disinfect your makeup after every client to avoid spreading any bacteria and germs. To help you, here is the list of all things that need to be cleaned:

Palettes and powders – use a spray bottle filled with two-thirds rubbing alcohol and one-third water and spritz it on the makeup. Air dry it and close the container.

– use a spray bottle filled with two-thirds rubbing alcohol and one-third water and spritz it on the makeup. Air dry it and close the container. Liquid foundation – pour it on disposable applicators and disinfect the nozzle or cap with rubbing alcohol.

– pour it on disposable applicators and disinfect the nozzle or cap with rubbing alcohol. Lipsticks – spray it with rubbing alcohol and gently wipe it down.

– spray it with rubbing alcohol and gently wipe it down. Mascara – use disposable mascara wands for your clients and remember to never double-dip as mascara is tricky to clean properly.

– use disposable mascara wands for your clients and remember to never double-dip as mascara is tricky to clean properly. Liquid creams – to keep them clean, never dip your fingers in the container.

Brushes and Applicators

It is so important to clean the brushes and applicators as they can develop a lot of bacteria. You should clean these every 7 days by using dish soap and lukewarm water. Then simply scrub and remove any excess makeup. Then, make sure to disinfect everything, and you can even do this routine after every client.

Clean the Manicuring Tools

If you offer manicuring services or simply want to keep your own tools clean, you have to sanitize them after every use. Clean any leftover powder, polish, or debris, and disinfect the tools with rubbing alcohol. This also goes for arm cushions, tables, towels, clippers, files, buffers, finger bowls, and every other tool you use during the manicure.

Hair Styling Tools

Last but not least, all hair styling tools should be cleaned and sanitized. This is important because you can prevent product buildup, bacteria and germ development, and even lice. Make sure to clean the following:

Brushes and combs – clean them from dust, oils, hairspray, and dead skin. Get rid of the hair in the bristles and soak them in warm water and cleansing shampoo and scrub the leftover buildup.

– clean them from dust, oils, hairspray, and dead skin. Get rid of the hair in the bristles and soak them in warm water and cleansing shampoo and scrub the leftover buildup. Flat irons and curling irons – clean them with rubbing alcohol on a cotton round. Make sure the device is unplugged, and once dry you can use them.

– clean them with rubbing alcohol on a cotton round. Make sure the device is unplugged, and once dry you can use them. Hair accessories – we often forget about these, but every hair accessory should be cleaned with rubbing alcohol. This includes barrettes and clips, scrunchies, ponytails, and everything else.

We all love to be beautiful, but to make sure we also stay healthy, it’s important to know how to properly clean the beauty space. If you use all these products on a daily basis, for yourself or your clients, make sure they are properly sanitized.