If it’s been a while since you bought yourself a new cologne, you might feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume and range that is currently on offer. For many of us cologne is a luxury and often an item that is bought as a gift, but that shouldn’t mean that you can’t treat yourself to a new scent no matter what you want to wear it for.

The perfect opportunity for a change

It can be easy to fall into the trap of wearing the same fragrance for years, so when you fancy buying yourself something new, why not opt for a whole different scent to what you're used to? With fresh ginger, bergamot and grapefruit top notes balanced with marine notes, sage, amber, rosemary and ciste labdanum you're sure to fall in love. If you're looking for something else, here are our top tips for finding a new cologne in 2023.

Test, test, test

Your body chemistry will actually change the way the scent you wear smells, so testing is the best thing you can do to determine how the one you choose will fare throughout the day. As different ingredients will evaporate at different rates, the scent profile will also move, so while you may like the top notes, the bottom notes may leave a little to be desired and wearing the scent will be the only way to see how you take to it.

Fragrance families make a difference

All blends of cologne will belong to a specific fragrance family and once you know the one you like the most, it will be easier to narrow down the options on offer. Fresh fragrances typically have citrus notes, florals usually have jasmine and rose, and woody fragrances have musk and cedarwood. It can be especially important to check the information given by websites or brands regarding the top, middle and base notes to ensure you choose the right cologne for your needs. Don’t forget that these can also determine a fragrance’s dominant characteristic, which will be either warm or cold – and these can help you to define the best time of day or even year for optimum wearability.

Choose the right fragrance profile

Citrus aftershaves will be better for everyday cologne whereas heavy florals or woody fragrances will be more suited to evenings and special occasions. One of the best things to do when choosing a new cologne is to define what you want it to do for you – if you want something to wear to work to help you feel strong and capable, choose a fragrance family that ticks those boxes. If you want something sporty and fresh for the gym, the right fragrance profile can give you exactly what you need with little fuss.

Can replica colognes be a worthwhile choice for men?

The answer to this is yes, as long as you pick the right brand. Luckily, Dossier is here to bring a whole host of replica colognes and perfumes to you, so you can enjoy the titles you love without the high price. You can guarantee vegan and cruelty-free ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced, so you will be buying premium fragrances every time you shop.