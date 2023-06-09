Are you ready to show off your summer body? Well, there’s one thing missing- the perfect bikini bottom! And if you’re daring enough to showcase your cheeks, try some minimal-coverage bikini bottoms. Sure, they’re not for everyone, but if you’ve got it, flaunt it! This post discusses the top 5 types of minimal-coverage bikini bottoms that will make heads turn.

1. The Brazilian Cut

The Brazilian cut is a classic minimal coverage bikini bottom style that originated in Brazil- hence its name. It’s also known as a “cheeky” cut because it showcases a lot of bum and leaves little to the imagination. What makes this style perfect for lounging poolside or soaking up some sun on the beach is its versatility- it suits any body type!

2. G-String Bikinis

Now let’s talk about g-string bikinis- if you’re into minimalistic styles and don’t mind showing off significant skin, this would be your go-to option. A g-string carries an incredible high-rise leg with string at the waistband, which makes them one of the sexiest styles around.

3. High-Cut Thongs

So from Brazilian cuts and G-string bikinis, we’re moving on to another type, i.e., High-cut thongs – probably one of my favorites – This style has been popularized by none other than Kylie Jenner herself, who seemingly can’t get enough of them! High-Cut thongs are risqué with almost no fabric covering in front and back while highlighting legs by exposing more skin thanks to their higher waistline.

4. Triangle Micro Bikini Bottoms

Triangle micro bikini bottoms are another great option. Suppose you fancy embracing a fully-fledged minimalist lifestyle. In that case, this is as good as nothing when you have such a teensy triangle separating both gluteal muscles – aka butt cheeks coverages. Here less means more aesthetic, making it the ultimate minimalist bikini. But be careful with that one, as these only suit a few body types.

5. Tanga Bikinis

Last on our list, but certainly not least, is the tanga bikini bottom which provides a bit more coverage while still being minimalistic. A not quite full range like traditional hipster bottoms and not relatively small like thongs, tangas show off just enough skin to earn major style points at pool parties.

While we love these styles for their sex appeal and ability to give you maximum bronzing potential- it’s important to note that this type of swimsuit might need a bit of adjustment throughout the day! When choosing what style works best for you, keep in mind comfort level goes hand-in-hand with confidence, and always wear sunscreen, ladies!

In conclusion, there are many variations regarding minimal coverage bikini bottoms, and finding the perfect one can take some time. It’s all about knowing your tastes and getting comfortable with bold fashion choices (no matter what anyone else thinks!) Remember: Confidence is Key, and less is more! So go ahead, girl, choose one from the above suggestions or try them all out.

Now that you have all the bikini bottom styles, it’s time to pair them with the perfect top. A triangle-shaped top or a bandeau will complement these styles quite nicely, as they won’t overwhelm your bottom half. Remembering to keep your top minimalistic allows for a more cohesive look if you want a mix-and-match style. Don’t be afraid of trying something new or straying away from traditional swimsuit styles if you’re faring! After all, fashion is about being creative and having fun – especially regarding summertime outfits!

So which style will you be rocking this summer? Share in the comments below!