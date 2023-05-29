Homecoming Dress With Tennis Shoes: How to Style Your Look

Homecoming is an important event for many individuals, and making sure your homecoming outfit is on point is especially crucial. However, choosing how to style your homecoming dress and embracing your personal style can seem overwhelming.

Our guide is here to give you pointers on the most popular styles for homecoming dresses and outfit accompaniments so you can figure out your personal homecoming style.

What Is Homecoming?

Homecoming events occur in both high school and college, and they typically involve several days or a week’s worth of events and a semi-formal dance. Since homecoming is semi-formal, you can choose from a wide variety of styles for your dress – you can see some of our favorite options here.

American football games may take place during homecoming weeks, and alumni return to their school to celebrate homecoming alongside current students. Homecoming usually takes place in the fall, with prom, an important formal dance, taking place in the spring.

How to Style Your Homecoming Dress

Understanding how to style your homecoming dress might be confusing at first, but don’t worry. We’re here to give you ideas on how to ensure your personal style shows through as you decide how to accessorize your homecoming outfit.

High Heels

One of the most popular ways to style your homecoming dress is with a pair of high heels. Black and tan high heels are the most common choice, as they tend to complement most dress colors. You can always opt for a more striking high heel such as a bold red, green, blue, or whichever color best matches your dress.

It’s important to keep in mind how much walking and dancing you expect to be doing at your homecoming dance. If you love to dance, you might want to stay away from very uncomfortable high heels or shoes with tall heels that make it difficult to balance.

Tennis Shoes

An alternative to the high heel is pairing your homecoming dress with a pair of tennis shoes. This can be a fun way to show off your unique style if you aren’t much of a high heel person, and it gives you extra comfort if you plan on walking or dancing a lot.

The best choices for tennis shoes are a comfortable pair in a neutral color like white or black. If you’re feeling more bold, you can make a statement with your tennis shoes by choosing a vibrant pair in a color that matches your dress.

Flats

Flat shoes are similar to tennis shoes in that they provide a little more comfort than high heels would for most people. They are more suited to those that don’t want to wear high heels through all the walking and dancing of the evening.

Ballet flats are a popular choice to match with homecoming dresses. You can choose from neutral colors like black, white, or tan, or decide on a brighter color that matches your dress.

Homecoming Suit

For many individuals, the idea of a homecoming dress may seem daunting. If you can’t see yourself wearing a homecoming dress to your homecoming dance, a suit might be a better option for you.

Choose a suit in a color that you like best; white, black, and navy blue are the most popular colors. Then, accessorize your suit with a matching pair of dress shoes.

Make sure that the suit you select is properly fitted to your size so that it doesn’t hang awkwardly on your frame, and that you are totally comfortable wearing it for the evening.

Accessories

In addition to a good pair of shoes, your homecoming dress needs accessories to help bring out your style and ensure you are feeling your best.

The most popular homecoming dress or suit accessories include corsages, earrings and necklaces, and unique hairstyles with embellishments braided into the hair. If you don’t have your ears pierced, you may choose to use clip-on earrings if you want to accessorize your homecoming dress or suit this way.

Make sure that you select accessories in a color that suits both your skin tone and dress color. Skin undertones dictate the makeup colors and jewelry type that best complements your skin tone and outfits.

Embracing Your Homecoming Style

Homecoming is an important event for many individuals, and most homecoming celebrations culminate in a dance.

Once you have your homecoming dress or suit selected for this dance, pair it with stylish shoes that ensure your comfort through the evening. You can’t go wrong when you select the shoes, items, and homecoming outfit that lets you feel your best and most confident.