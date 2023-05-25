8 Hacks to Get the Most Out of Your Brazilian Blowout

So you’ve just stepped out of the salon after getting a Brazilian blowout, and let’s be honest, your hair looks incredible! It’s as if a magical transformation took place, leaving your locks smooth, shiny, and frizz-free.

You can’t help but run your fingers through your hair, feeling like a superstar. It’s a dream come true!

But hold on a second. As you bask in the glory of your newly styled tresses, a thought creeps into your mind: how can you make this amazing hairstyle last longer? After all, you want to savor every moment of this hair perfection.

Well, fear not! We’ve got your back, and we’re here to spill the beans on eight brilliant hacks that will help you squeeze every ounce of fabulousness out of your Brazilian blowout. So buckle up and get ready to say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to sleek, luscious locks that will turn heads wherever you go!

Let’s run through the hacks now:

1. Choose the Right Shampoo and Conditioner

When it comes to maintaining your Brazilian blowout, selecting the right shampoo and conditioner is crucial. Look for sulfate-free products that are designed for chemically treated hair.

Sulfates, commonly found in many commercial shampoos, can strip away the protective layer of your Brazilian blowout. This can lead to frizz and diminished results.

Instead, opt for gentle, sulfate-free shampoos that will cleanse your hair without causing damage. These formulas are milder and won’t compromise the longevity of your treatment.

Pair your shampoo with a conditioner formulated for chemically treated hair. These conditioners provide essential moisture and nourishment to your locks, keeping them smooth, soft, and manageable.

2. Avoid Having Wet Hair

After your Brazilian blowout, it’s crucial to resist the temptation of getting your hair wet for the first 48 hours. This waiting period is essential for the keratin treatment to bond with your hair. Water can disrupt this process, leading to a shorter lifespan for your blowout.

Avoid activities that may expose your hair to moisture during this crucial timeframe. Skip the steamy showers, avoid intense workouts that make you sweat a lot, and hold off on any water-based activities such as swimming or hot tubs. By waiting for those 48 hours, you’ll set the foundation for a longer-lasting Brazilian blowout.

3. Embrace Air Drying

When it’s time to dry your hair after washing, put away those heat styling tools and let your locks air dry naturally. Excessive heat can weaken the keratin coating, causing it to deteriorate faster. By air drying, you give your hair a break from the damaging effects of blow dryers and hot irons, allowing the treatment to last longer.

To enhance your air-drying routine, gently squeeze excess water from your hair with a soft microfiber towel. Avoid vigorous rubbing, as it can lead to frizz and breakage.

Once you’ve removed excess moisture, let your hair dry on its own, embracing its natural texture. If you’re short on time and need to speed up the drying process, consider using a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer set to low heat.

4. Don’t Forget the Serum

To keep your Brazilian blowout (also known as a keratin hair treatment) looking its absolute best, invest in a high-quality hair serum. These magical potions work wonders in:

Sealing in moisture

Combating frizz

Adding a beautiful shine to your tresses

After washing your hair, while it’s still damp, apply a small amount of serum evenly throughout the lengths and ends. Gently comb through to distribute the product and style as desired. The serum will not only enhance the smoothing effects of the keratin hair treatment but also provide an extra layer of protection against humidity and environmental factors.

5. Avoid Chlorine and Saltwater

As much as a dip in the pool or a swim in the ocean sounds tempting, it’s best to steer clear of chlorine and saltwater after your Brazilian blowout. These elements can be harsh on your hair, causing the treatment to fade faster and may lead to dryness and damage.

If you simply can’t resist the call of the water, take precautions to protect your locks. Consider wearing a swim cap to shield your hair from the chemicals in the pool. Before taking a plunge in the ocean, apply a leave-in conditioner or even a small amount of your regular conditioner to create a protective barrier against saltwater.

6. Say No to Oily Hair Products

While hair products can be a lifesaver for styling, try to avoid products that contain oils if you want to maximize the lifespan of your Brazilian blowout. Oils can weigh down your hair and compromise the smoothing effects of the treatment.

Instead, opt for lightweight, oil-free alternatives such as serums, leave-in conditioners, or styling creams. These products will provide the necessary moisture and control without leaving behind a greasy residue.

7. Minimize Heat Styling

We understand that there may be occasions when you want to use heat styling tools to achieve a specific look. However, excessive heat can be detrimental to your Brazilian blowout and cause it to fade faster.

When you do reach for your blow dryer, flat iron, or curling wand, take precautions to protect your hair. Apply a heat protectant spray before using any heat tools to minimize damage. As well, opt for the lowest temperature setting that still achieves your desired style.

8. Schedule Regular Touch-Ups

Over time, the effects of your Brazilian blowout will diminish as your natural hair grows out. To maintain that sleek and smooth look, it’s important to schedule regular touch-ups with your stylist.

Often, touch-ups are recommended every 10-12 weeks, depending on your hair’s growth rate and personal preference. During a touch-up session, your stylist will focus on treating the regrowth near the roots to ensure a seamless transition. They will also try to maintain the overall integrity of your hairstyle.

Make the Most of Your Brazilian Blowout

Now armed with these eight hacks, you have all the tools to make the most out of your Brazilian blowout. From choosing the right hair products to embracing air drying and protecting your hair from chlorine and heat, each hack plays a vital role in maintaining the longevity of your treatment.

