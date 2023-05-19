7 Celebrity Styles That Will Make You Fall for Sweatpants

It’s no secret that sweatpants have become a staple in our wardrobes since the pandemic hit. With everyone staying at home, comfort has become key, and what’s more comfortable than a pair of cozy sweatpants? But just because we’re all rocking sweatpants doesn’t mean we can’t look stylish doing it!

If you’re in need of some inspiration on how to elevate your sweatpants game, look no further than your favorite celebrities. From supermodels to Hollywood stars, they’ve also been spotted rocking sweatpants in a variety of chic and trendy ways.

One of the most effortless ways to style sweatpants is to pair them with a crop top or a fitted tank. Model Hailey Bieber has been seen sporting this look, often accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses and a stylish handbag. For a more laid-back vibe, take inspiration from actress Zendaya, who often pairs her sweatpants with an oversized hoodie and sneakers.

But sweatpants aren’t just for casual occasions – they can also be dressed up for a night out! Singer Rihanna has been known to rock a pair of statement sweatpants with a blazer and heels, creating the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. And if you’re feeling daring, take a cue from reality star Kylie Jenner, who has been spotted wearing sweatpants with a sheer top and heels.

Whether you’re running errands or hitting the town, sweatpants can be the perfect addition to your outfit. With a little inspiration from your favorite celebrities, you can look stylish and comfy all at once. So, go ahead and embrace the sweatpants trend – your wardrobe (and your cozy factor) will thank you!

Photo by @gabbiestyleslife/Instagram

Pair your sweatpants with a denim jacket for a flirty and fun look; an inspiration from Bella Hadid. You can also add a pair of sunglasses, and you’re ready to hit the town.