6 Ways to Cut Expenses on Your Summer Trip Around Europe Using Writing Services

If you’ve decided to visit Europe, it’s not going to be a one-country trip. Overseas flights are too expensive to not use all of your traveling opportunities in the old country. Of course, transportation is not the only splurge to worry about here. And you’ve probably started saving for the trip around Europe months and months before booking plane tickets.

But there are still limitations to how much a student can save. Yet, it doesn’t mean that you have to wait before your first fat paycheck to go around Europe. There are some tricks to cut your expenses and enjoy your trip. So, with no further ado, here are six ways to save money for your summer trip around Europe.

Book Early

First and foremost, book your transportation and living space in advance. Early bird gets the worm. And that’s absolutely true for cutting expenses when traveling. Especially long distance. If you start at least a few months early, you have time to do proper research and plan effectively. For one, you get to know the best dates to visit particular places.

Pack Lightly

A less obvious but quite effective way to save money when traveling is packing lightly. This way, you can book the cheapest flight without luggage. If you pack a carry-on only, you don’t have to worry about where to store your luggage at all. All of your most valuable possessions will always be safe and sound with you.

Thus, it also affects your living space choices. You don’t get that much of a storage room in the cheapest living spaces. But it wouldn’t be a problem if you only have essentials with you. Plus, there are tons of tutorials on how to pack lightly even for trips that last a month or two. So, get cozy and watch some YouTube guides on how to fit the most in a carry-on.

Try CouchSurfing

The best way to save up on a place of stay is not to pay for it all. And there’s no shady business involved here. All you need to do is search “CouchSurfing” and see for yourself. It’s a platform created for travelers and hosts who can provide short-term accommodation. Created for getting people from different countries closer together, it’s perfect for limited budgets.

It’s a 100% legit option where you can be sure of the safety of your stay. Of course, you still have to be careful with agreeing to stay with someone. Read reviews from other travelers and run a background check by Googling your potential host’s name. It will take you some time but it also saves tons of money.

Look Into Hostels

And if CouchSurfing is not for you, look for hostels instead. They tend to be much cheaper than hotels but can still be in the city center. You’ll likely have to share your space with more than two people though. But since it’s a trip with lots of short stays, it won’t affect you much. After all, you’ll only need a place to take a shower and sleep.

Avoid Restaurants

Another huge expense that can be brought down is food. Naturally, you cannot just survive on snack bars and cookies. You’ll need to eat properly when traveling. But you don’t have to blow all your budget on meals at restaurants. There are plenty of street food options that are cheap and nutritious. You just need to know where to look.

Luckily, with the power of the internet, it’s not a problem. There are tons of reviews and blogs about local street food in different countries. You can get inside information about pricing, taste, and location sitting on your bed. Arm yourself with this knowledge so you can make both your stomach and wallet happy when traveling.

Better Safe Than Sorry

Finally, one of the most effective ways to save money is to avoid scammers. Traveling to another continent can be as exciting as it can be dangerous. As a tourist, you’re likely to be overcharged in some places. Or even straight-up scammed by someone pretending to be a hostel owner. But it doesn’t mean that you should stay at home.

Always have all your traveling contacts with you. If you’ve booked a hostel or decided to stay with someone, ask them for a telephone number. Do not leave your bag unattended or ask a stranger to hold it. Avoid going to shady neighborhoods as well as buying from people who try to sell you overpriced trinkets on the street. Follow common sense and everything is going to be fine.

Wrapping Up

And that’s about it. You don’t have to go broke for your summer trip around Europe. Remember to book your transportation and living space as early as possible to get the best deals. Pack lightly to be able to go for the cheapest options without worrying about storage for your luggage.

Look into CouchSurfing to meet new people and pay zero dollars for your stay. But if it is not for you, explore hostels for the cheapest alternative. Do not forget to research the best affordable street food spots in advance and do not lose focus to avoid getting scammed. Stay smart, alert, and attentive. And you’ll have the best European trip ever.