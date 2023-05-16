How to Own the Vampire Skin Look and Make it Work with Your Makeup Routine

Are you a fan of the dark and mysterious? Do you crave a look that’s as edgy as it is enchanting? If so, you’re in for a treat with the “Vampire skin look.” This trend takes inspiration from the immortal creatures of the night and turns it into a fashion statement that’s both alluring and haunting.

To achieve this look, start by focusing on your skin. Vampire skin is known for its porcelain-like appearance, so it’s essential to choose a foundation that’s light and airy. Look for one that’s a shade or two lighter than your natural skin tone to achieve that otherworldly glow.

Next, add some drama to your eyes with dark, smoky shadows and thick, winged liner. You can also try out a bold lip color in shades of deep red or blackberry to complete the look.

But the Vampire skin look is not just about makeup. It’s also about the clothes you wear and the accessories you choose. Think lace, leather, and velvet. And don’t forget about the jewelry – a statement piece like a choker or a pair of dangly earrings can really take your look to the next level.

So whether you’re getting ready for a night out on the town or just want to add some spooky flair to your everyday style, the Vampire skin look is a must-try trend. It’s the perfect combination of beauty and darkness – and who wouldn’t want that?

Photo by @brookesxsbeauty/Instagram

Opt for bold lipstick shades such as deep red or purple to create a dramatic effect. This will also make your lips stand out and add a touch of edginess to your look. But also don’t forget to wear the luminous foundation for shiny skin.