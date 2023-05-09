Beach Meets Barn: The Coastal Cowgirl Trend You Need to Try

Howdy y’all! Are you a fan of the cowgirl aesthetic but also love spending time by the ocean? Then you’re in luck because we’ve got the perfect style for you: Coastal Cowgirl! This unique style combines the rugged, rustic charm of the Wild West with the laid-back, beachy vibes of coastal living.

Think cowgirl boots with flowy sundresses, cowboy hats with swimsuits, and denim jackets with maxi skirts. Coastal cowgirl outfits are all about mixing and matching unexpected pieces to create a look that’s both feminine and fierce.

Whether you’re planning a day trip to the beach or a night out on the town, a coastal cowgirl outfit is the perfect choice. It’s a versatile style that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. And the best part? It’s super easy to achieve with a few key pieces in your wardrobe.

So, grab your cowboy boots and head to the coast because we’ve got some amazing coastal cowgirl outfit ideas coming your way. From beachy sundresses to denim shorts and everything in between, we’ve got you covered. Get ready to channel your inner cowgirl and make a statement wherever you go!

Photo by @queenoftheplains/Instagram

Ruffled dresses as well as tops are a must-have for the coastal cowgirl look. Check out Urban Outfitters for their collection of white, ruffled dresses that are perfect for summer.