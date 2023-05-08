Stay Longer, Save More: Monthly Furnished Apartments for Rent in Hong Kong

Renting a furnished apartment might be more practical and economical than living in a hotel if you plan on staying in Hong Kong for a long time. With various facilities and services, furnished monthly apartments for rent in Hong Kong provide you with the comfort and flexibility of a home.

Hong Kong has several alternatives for monthly furnished flats, ranging from affordable to opulent. This article will discuss the advantages of renting monthly furnished apartments in Hong Kong along with the best locations and prices available.

Best Locations and Prices for Monthly Furnished Apartments for Rent in Hong Kong

Depending on your preferences and spending capacity, there are a variety of locations and costs for monthly furnished flats for rent in Hong Kong. To give you an idea, though, below are some well-known places and typical prices:

Central

Central is home to numerous luxurious residences and serves as the financial and commercial center of Hong Kong. A furnished flat in Central typically costs between HKD 35,000 to HKD 60,000 per month to rent.

Causeway Bay

In Hong Kong, Causeway Bay is a well-liked area for shopping and recreation. In Causeway Bay, the typical monthly rent for a furnished apartment is 20,000 to 35,000.

Wan Chai

Wan Chai is a thriving neighborhood with residential and business establishments. A furnished apartment in Wan Chai typically costs between HKD 18,000 and HKD 30,000 monthly to rent.

Tsim Sha Tsui

A well-liked vacation spot, Tsim Sha Tsui provides a mix of business and residential structures. In Tsim Sha Tsui, the typical monthly rent for a furnished flat is from HKD 18,000 to HKD 30,000.

Sheung Wan

Sheung Wan is a fashionable district with several galleries and stylish eateries. In Sheung Wan, the typical monthly rent for a furnished flat is from 20,000 to 35,000.

Hong Kong Observation Wheel at night. Located on the Central and Wan Chai Reclamation overlooking Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.

Remember that these costs are only averages and may change based on the particular unit and region. Furthermore, certain places outside the city center could have cheaper rents.

Benefits of Renting a Monthly Furnished Apartments

Convenience

By renting a monthly furnished apartment in Hong Kong, you may move in right away without having to bother about furnishing the space or purchasing new equipment.

Economical

Decorating a new flat may be costly, particularly in Hong Kong, where square footage is premium. You may save money on furnishings and equipment by renting a furnished flat monthly.

Flexibility

Monthly furnished apartment rentals in Hong Kong are more adaptable than conventional long-term leases, making changing your housing needs simpler. Depending on your needs, you may extend or terminate your lease more quickly and conveniently.

Amenities

To make you stay more pleasant and convenient, many monthly furnished flats in Hong Kong provide several facilities, including cleaning services, access to a gym, and security.

Short-term Stay

Renting a monthly furnished apartment is an excellent alternative if you want to remain in Hong Kong temporarily because you won’t need to sign a long-term contract.

Other Residential Options in Hong Kong

Hong Kong also offers a variety of other residential options to cater to different preferences and budgets. Here are some common residential options in Hong Kong:

Homes

In Hong Kong, homes are primarily located in the New Territories and the nearby islands. They come with outside spaces like gardens or roofs and might be detached, semi-detached, or terraced.

Serviced Flats

Fully furnished apartments with additional services like housekeeping are known as serviced apartments. Because they provide more flexibility and convenience than standard apartment rentals, they are popular among temporary expats in Hong Kong.

Villas

In Hong Kong, villas are often located in upscale gated communities and provide luxury living with amenities like private pools, gardens, and breathtaking vistas.

Co-living Spaces

Co-living spaces are a recent trend in Hong Kong, offering common living areas with private bedrooms. Young professionals and students frequently prefer communal rooms like kitchens, lounges, and workspaces.

Conclusion

To ensure it coincides with your needs, read reviews and look up the address on a map before choosing a monthly furnished flat in Hong Kong. Reviewing the rental agreement’s terms and conditions, including any fees, deposits, and cancellation procedures, is crucial.