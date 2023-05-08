There are many things we can do to live in a more eco-friendly way. First of all, we can start by reducing our impact on the environment by shopping sustainably and avoiding fast fashion. However, this is not quite as simple as you may think.

The global apparel market share of sustainable clothing items is estimated to rise from 3.9% in 2021 to 6.1% in 2026. Sustainability has become an important factor for many clothing brands when it comes to marketing their products. In recent years, we have seen a marked increase in the number of clothing brands that are making sustainability a key part of their marketing strategy.

However, many of them are also using ethical fashion and sustainable clothing as marketing ploys. While some companies genuinely strive to reduce their environmental impact, others simply use the buzzword “sustainable” to attract more customers. It’s therefore essential for consumers to be aware of this and make sure they are buying from companies that practice what they preach when it comes to sustainability.

For this reason, in the article below, we take a look at what are the best sustainable clothing brands in 2023 and which ones to choose if you want to make the switch to sustainable fashion.

Cider

Cider is a brand that’s dedicated to sustainability and creating products that are good for the environment. With their commitment to sustainability, they strive to create products that are made from natural materials, have minimal environmental impact, and are ethically sourced. The Cider clothing sustainability concept is all about using recycled materials, like recycled polyester and cotton, in their production processes, ensuring that their products are as eco-friendly as possible. By using sustainable practices in all aspects of the business, Cider helps consumers make better choices about what they buy and how it affects the planet.

Shopping at Cider is also a good way to stay on trend and look great. The fashion brand offers a wide range of stylish clothing items for women that are perfect for any occasion.

Outerknown

Outerknown is an ethical clothing brand that combines sustainability and style. It’s the perfect choice for those looking for stylish clothes that are also environmentally friendly. The company was founded by former professional surfer Kelly Slater, and it takes pride in its commitment to sustainability.

Its products are made from recycled materials and organic fabrics, making them eco-friendlier than traditional clothing brands. Outerknown also puts a strong emphasis on giving back to the environment, donating 1% of all sales to environmental causes as part of its support for the “100% for the Planet” initiative.

With its high-quality products and commitment to sustainability, Outerknown is the perfect choice for anyone looking to shop ethically without sacrificing style.

Reformation

Shopping for clothes can be a daunting task. But when you shop with Reformation, you can be sure that the clothing you purchase is of the highest quality and style. Reformation is a fashion-forward clothing brand that offers unique designs and fits for all body types.

They use only the highest-quality fabrics and materials in their garments, ensuring that your clothes will last for years to come. With its innovative designs and commitment to sustainability, Reformation is an excellent choice for those looking to add stylish pieces to their wardrobe.

Eileen Fisher

If you’re looking for quality, timeless fashion pieces that will last for years to come, then Eileen Fisher is the perfect choice. The brand has been around since 1984 and has become a go-to for many shoppers who want stylish yet comfortable clothing.

Their collections feature timeless pieces that are easy to mix and match, making them perfect for any occasion. They also focus on sustainability and ethical production processes, so you can feel good about your purchase knowing it was made with respect for people and the environment. With Eileen Fisher, you can be sure that you’re investing in quality fashion pieces that will last a long time.

Pact

Pact is a clothing brand that stands out for its commitment to sustainability and ethical production. By choosing Pact, you’re making a conscious decision to support a brand that values the environment and the people involved in the production process.

Pact uses only organic materials, recyclable packaging, and ethical labor practices in all of its products. Not only does this help protect our planet, but it also supports local communities and helps create jobs. With Pact, you can feel good about your fashion choices while still looking fashionable.

MATE the Label

MATE the Label is a modern clothing brand that offers stylish, affordable, and sustainable fashion for everyone. With its unique design philosophy and commitment to sustainability, MATE has become a favorite among fashion-forward individuals who want to make an ethical statement with their wardrobe.

The brand offers an extensive range of clothing for both men and women, from casual basics to formalwear. MATE also supports a variety of causes through its partnerships with charities and organizations that are working toward making the world a better place. Whether you’re looking for something special or just want to add some style to your everyday look, MATE has something for everyone. With its commitment to quality, sustainability, and affordability, it’s no wonder why so many people are choosing it as their go-to clothing brand.

Final Words

Sustainable clothing brands are becoming increasingly popular as more people become aware of the environmental and social impacts of their wardrobe choices. With so many sustainable fashion options available, it can be difficult to choose the right brand for you.

These six sustainable brands will stand out from the crowd in 2023 due to their commitment to ethical sourcing, eco-friendly materials, and fair labor practices. By choosing these brands and buying their high-quality pieces, you can be sure that your wardrobe is helping protect the planet and its people.