5 Causes of Hair Loss 

Did you know that an estimated 35 million men and 21 million women worldwide suffer from hair loss?

Furthermore, if you suffer from hair loss, you will likely lose around 100 hairs a day.

Although hair loss is a fairly common affliction, it can be very upsetting for the person affected.

Whether you have just started to notice hair loss or have been suffering from the loss of hair for some time, it can be beneficial to find out more about what causes this to happen.

Read on to discover the five most common causes of hair loss. Plus, the most effective hair loss treatments for each one.

1. Hereditary hair loss

This type of hair loss can happen to men and women and is actually the most common cause of hair loss across the world. Hereditary hair loss means that you have inherited genes that affect your hair follicles, causing them to shrink and eventually stop growing hair. In men, this condition is known as male pattern baldness.

Hereditary hair loss can begin as early as your teens but is more common later in life.

The sooner you start treatment for this type of hair loss, the better your chance of successful regrowth. Finasteride 1mg is a highly effective treatment for male pattern baldness and is available on prescription only.

2. Aged-related hair loss

Many cases of hair loss are a result of the natural aging process. As you age, hair growth slows down and eventually stops altogether.

Most commonly, this manifests itself as thinning or receding hair.

In terms of treatments, regrowth is possible if you start to treat the hair follicles soon enough.

3. Alopecia areata

Alopecia areata is a condition that causes the body’s immune system to attack the hair follicles, resulting in hair loss.

This condition can cause hair loss not only on your head but all over your body, including inside your nose and in your ears. Some people also lose their eyebrows and eyelashes.

In some cases, the hair will grow back on its own, but others will require a treatment to stimulate the growth of hair follicles.

4. Cancer treatment

If you are undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatment for cancer, then you are highly likely to lose your hair within the first few weeks of starting your treatment.

Typically, once you have completed your treatment, your hair will naturally start to grow back without the need for any treatment. However, if you want your hair to grow back more quickly, then you can ask your doctor or dermatologist for medication to help with this.

5. Childbirth, stress, or illness

Many women experience hair loss a few months after they have given birth. This is completely natural and nothing to be worried about. If you are under a lot of stress or you are recovering from a serious illness, you may also experience some hair loss.

In most cases, when the shedding stops, people start to see their hair return to its normal fullness in around 6 months without needing any hair loss treatments.