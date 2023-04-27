French Twists Are All The Rage This Spring

Spring is in the air and so is a brand new trend that is taking the fashion world by storm. If you haven’t already heard, French twists are all the rage this season and we’re loving every bit of it! From the runways to the streets, this classic updo has been given a modern twist, making it the perfect hairstyle for any occasion.

Whether you’re heading to a fancy event or just running errands, a French twist will instantly elevate your look and give you that effortless chic vibe that we all crave. And the best part? This hairstyle is suitable for all hair types and lengths! So, whether you have short hair or long locks, you can easily pull off this elegant style.

But what exactly is a French twist, you may ask? Don’t worry, we’ll give you all the deets in this article! From the classic version to the updated variations, we’ll show you how to create the perfect French twist that will have you turning heads wherever you go.

So, if you want to stay on-trend this season and add a touch of sophistication to your style, then keep reading and get ready to embrace the French twist!

Photo by @edyta.chilinska.hairstyles/Instagram

Whether you’re going for a classic look or something more unique, the French twist is a versatile hairstyle that’s sure to turn heads. But a gold claw clip can also add more fashion to your hairdo.