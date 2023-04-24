A Guide To London At Night

You know what they say, the city comes alive at night and boy is that true for London. The city is a historic and cultural hub with vibrant nightlife. Every inch bursting with lights, life and entertainment.

Whether you’re looking for a cosy corner, a laugh, an adventure or to dance the night away, the city has something to offer everyone.

So, if you’re planning on spending some time in London in the near future, the evenings could be the highlight of your day, and we can help you to get the most from your trip. In this guide, we’ll take a look at where to go and what to do in London at night.

A world-class theatre scene

The West End is the home of London theatre and people travel from all over the world to catch a show. If you’re in the city at night, we highly recommend getting tickets for a show, be that a play, opera or musical.

And as one of the most vibrant districts in the capital, there are also loads of shops, restaurants, bars and clubs in the area. So as well as seeing a world-class performance, you can continue to enjoy your evening late into the night (or even the early hours).

Traditional British pubs

A pub is an iconic symbol of Britain and London has some of the best around. In fact, it is estimated that London has around 3,500 pubs, so you’ll never run out of options.

If you head to Central London, you’ll find that the pubs are busier but with an electric atmosphere, this can be particularly great during big events and national holidays. You can also enjoy some delicious pub grub or snacks, often late into the evening.

Of course, there are lots of other cosy corners to enjoy as well, perhaps taking part in a pub quiz or playing a board game.

Late-night sightseeing

Believe it or not, sightseeing isn’t just a daytime activity and you could get a whole new perspective on the city by exploring at night. From Tower Bridge to Big Ben, some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks look even more beautiful when they’re all lit up in the dark. And if you want a view of the whole city twinkling in the night sky, hop on the London Eye or visit The Shard for a truly memorable view of the city.

There are also some popular areas of the city that come alive at night, Soho for example is filled with pubs, bars, nightclubs and restaurants. You might also wish to get lost under the lanterns of China Town or marvel at the bright lights of Canary Wharf.

Unique museum lates

If you’re looking to take in some culture during the evening, what better way than with a late-night trip to the museum? This can help you to beat the crowds and can be a really fun and unique way to learn about history.

There are so many great museums throughout the city, but not all offer late-night opening times and some only at certain times of the year. However, some of the big names that do offer these events include the Science Museum, Barbican, British Museum and the Tate Modern.

There are also lots of art galleries that host these events too, such as the National Gallery, Camden Arts Centre and Dulwich Picture Gallery. You can even enjoy an evening lecture at the Royal Academy if you’re feeling particularly intellectual!

Plenty to laugh about

If you like a laugh, there are loads of venues around the city that play host to an impressive bill of stand-up comedians. You can watch those just starting out in their career or big names like Ricky Gervais, Russell Howard and Kevin Hart, depending on what you’re into, that is.

Another great thing is, that as the evening sets in and you’re enjoying a laugh, loads of these venues are also drinking establishments or have their own bar. So you can have a drink before or during the show, but also stay on for a few more afterwards if you feel like it.

Exciting walking tours

If you’re happy to travel around on foot and explore the city, there are lots of great walking tours you can take part in at night. From themed tours like Jack the Ripper and the Harry Potter Film locations to a twilight river walk and journey through the old city, there is something for everyone.

Better still, there are loads of free walks you can join where you’ll learn more about London and get to hang out with other like-minded people.

Of course, you can also explore the city on foot yourself, and it really does look beautiful under the night sky. But it’s up to you.

Fine dining to suit every taste

Of course, you can go for dinner early in the evening, but if you’re still busy exploring the city, fear not there are loads of great places open late for delicious food and drinks. Some are even open 24 hours a day!

With everything from burgers, sushi, fusion food, waffles and steak, you’re bound to find a late-night eatery to get that food fix. Some of the late-night venues we recommend include Sushisamba, Duck and Waffle, and if you love Chinese food, check out Opium’s cocktails and dim sum parlour.

Sophisticated rooftop bars

Finally, from swanky cocktail bars to casual hangouts, there are loads of wonderful rooftop bars throughout the city. The great thing about these is, not only can you enjoy tasty food and drink, but you can also enjoy beautiful views over London.

Lots of these spots are open all year round, so you can enjoy a sunset or wrap up cosy and warm for the winter. These bars are sprinkled in different locations across the city, but some of the best places include Bar Elba, Frank’s Cafe, The Standard, London Bridge Rooftop and Allegra.