How Long Do Tape-In Extensions Last?

Do you want your hair to look fabulous during your wedding, a photoshoot, or any special occasion? Tape-in hair extensions are a quick solution if you need to add length and volume to your hair for a temporary period of time. These hair accessories are easy to attach, reusable, and give a veil-like effect to your crowning glory.

The best type of hair extensions are made from authentic Remy human hair, and because of their natural look and quality, they don’t come cheap. So you might be wondering how long they last to give you value for money.

In this post, we’ll answer how long tape-in extensions last and give you maintenance tips to ensure your extensions last for as long as possible.

Tape-in extensions lifespan

The longevity of your hair extensions depends on many factors, including product quality, your hair’s natural growth rate, and how well you maintain them. Cheap and substandard extensions like the ones made of synthetic materials will give you a total lifespan of about 2 to 3 months.

On the other hand, high-quality extensions, such as those made of 100% natural virgin Remy hair, will give you a total lifespan of up to 12 months. One such example is tape in hair extensions by Perfect Locks, which have a total lifespan of 9 to 12 months given proper care, installation, and maintenance.

Choosing high-quality extensions will give you a more natural look because they will blend perfectly with your current hairstyle. The bond won’t damage your hair, and the adhesive will hold steady until your next visit to the hairdresser for adjustment. When you choose a good product, there will be no embarrassing incidents of hair extensions falling off or looking fake and unnatural.

Hair extension adjustment period

Your hair strands grow at an average of about half an inch per month. Considering this, you need to have your hair extensions adjusted every 4 to 8 weeks to move the tapes up to the roots near your scalp. The frequency of adjustment will depend on your hair’s growth rate.

Why do you need to be adjusted? The closer the tapes are to the roots, the better. Otherwise, the tapes will start showing. Additionally, the extensions will start to feel heavy and cause stress to your hair, leaving it damaged.

To adjust your extensions, visit your hairdresser to have them removed and reinstalled using an adhesive remover and replacement tapes. Refitting the extensions usually take only an hour or two and will cost less than when it was initially applied.

General maintenance

To have your hair extensions last for as long as possible, here are a few general tips you can follow:

Avoid using oily, creamy, or greasy hair products near the scalp where the tapes are located to prevent them from loosening and falling out.

Avoid pulling on extensions and be careful when brushing and detangling.

Shower your hair less often and use shower caps when necessary.

Always towel and air dry if you’re wearing hair extensions and avoid using a hairdryer.

Do not sleep in with wet hair if you are wearing hair extensions.

Avoid using heated styling tools such as hair straighteners and curling irons too often to prevent the melting of the adhesive tapes.

Use a clarifying shampoo prior to hair extension installation and thereafter, use only sulfate-free shampoo and hair products for better hair health.

Sweat and chlorine can lessen the strength of the adhesives holding the hair extensions, so wash and dry hair immediately after being subjected to sweat and pool or ocean water.

One of the great things about using Remy tape-in hair extensions is that they are relatively low-maintenance and you still have the freedom to style your hair as you wish. You can wash, style, and even sleep while wearing them. However, you need to check on them daily to ensure the tapes are still intact even with all those activities.

Hair extensions will look best on people with normal and thin hair that are healthy and with no damage. For people with normal and thick hair, it’s best to use two wefts of hair extensions sandwiched together on natural hair for a better hold. For those with thin hair, a single weft will be enough to avoid putting stress on the thin hair strands.

Takeaway

To wrap up, taped-in hair extensions are a great way to enhance your natural hairstyle, especially if you want to achieve a certain look for a short period of time. With proper maintenance, extensions can last you up to 12 months and will need to be adjusted every 4 to 8 weeks by a professional hairdresser.

If you want a more natural look and real value for money, choose to buy high-quality Remy that is sourced from authentic human hair rather than synthetic ones that will look fake and unnatural.