How to Organise a Summer Wedding

Organising your wedding is an exciting time and one that you’ve likely pictured since your younger days. A summer wedding is always popular as you’re almost guaranteed beautiful weather.

Like with any wedding, planning in advance is necessary and key to ensuring everything runs smoothly. Having said that, due to the high number of weddings during this time, you’ll want to make preparations as soon as possible.

Don’t worry: just follow these top tips to organise a summer wedding you’ll never forget.

Choosing the perfect wedding ring

The part of wedding preparation people tend to struggle with most is wedding ring shopping. Maybe you and your partner want matching rings or perhaps you want your wedding ring to complement your engagement ring. Either way, there are certain factors you must consider.

Firstly, think about your budget and discuss what is possible. Next, you’ll need to decide on what type of metal the ring will be made of and its style. If you’re unsure about what you feel will work well, it would be best to get your wedding ring from a reliable retailer who can offer professional advice and guidance.

Dress for the occasion

Fashion is another important component of your wedding, so you’ll want to feel confident in your dress or suit. Don’t feel confined to traditional rulings and find a material and style that works for you.

Breathable fabrics like cotton, linen and chiffon are cooler and won’t feel as stuffy. Combine these with short sleeves, a convertible dress skirt or a relaxed suit jacket and you’re likely to feel more comfortable during the day.

You could also plan a backup outfit or second look for after the ceremony. That way you can dance during the reception without fear of feeling uncomfortable.

Ensure guests are looked after

Don’t let mother nature take away from your perfect wedding. Ensure guests are comfortable and accommodated if the sun is out and the temperature is high.

When choosing the location, consider whether you’d prefer the venue to be outside or inside or both. This way guests can make preparations for being outside or inside an air-conditioned building. For the outside space, provide some shaded areas and chairs to avoid anyone overheating or suffering from dehydration and sunburn. A tent or marquee is perfect for safeguarding your guests.

Decide on a colour palette

Utilise your creativity by choosing an appropriate theme and design for your big day. Summertime is a great opportunity to experiment with bold colours and pastel tones, as well as airy fabrics like tulle and linen. Using a colour scheme that amplifies the time of year is sure to make your big day feel much more special.

You may even want to go with a specific theme for the wedding, which could include a classic beach setting, waterfront ceremony or converted rustic barn. Just make sure to decorate according to the setting, thinking about which decorations and colours will work for each.