Best Things to Do in Las Vegas While Pregnant

Pregnant women can experience Las Vegas shows and activities that are fun and safe

Las Vegas has something for everybody to do and enjoy, including pregnant women. You can ignore the gambling and alcohol activities and focus more on experiences that are entertaining, educational, and relaxing. These activities do not require a lot of physical activity on your end. All you have to do is sit and enjoy the experiences.

Below are the top six things to do in Las Vegas while pregnant.

1) Magic Shows

Magic shows are a fun and innocent way for pregnant women to sit down, laugh, and have a good time with a packed audience. Las Vegas has several world-class magicians and illusionists who can surprise and amaze audiences. Some of the top magic shows include House of Magic, David Copperfield, Hypnosis Unleashed, Late Night Magic, Mac King Comedy Magic Show, Nathan Burton Comedy Magic Show, and Criss Angel Mindfreak.

A few magic shows have comedy incorporated into them too. So if you want to laugh and see mesmerizing magic acts, Las Vegas is where you can see them. Learn more and get tickets for Vegas shows like these by visiting the Vegas Lens website. You can find show details, exclusive promo codes, and discount opportunities there.

2) Spa Treatment

You may not be able to lay on your stomach for a back massage, but you can still find spa facilities with special pregnancy massage and treatment packages. A certified prenatal massage therapist will perform the massage safely and comfortably for you and your unborn baby.

This massage therapist is a master at positioning a pregnant woman’s body in a way that doesn’t cause her any harm during the massage. Meanwhile, their massages will improve your circulation and mobility and ease muscle tension and sore spots. Since pregnant women often feel muscle tension and limited mobility, a prenatal massage package may be perfect.

What are the best spa facilities for prenatal massages? The Spa & Salon at ARIA is a five-star spa facility with comprehensive spa treatment services, including massages and skincare. Other high-rated facilities with prenatal massage packages include The Spa at Lakeside, Elements Massage, Paradise Massage, The Salt Room, Thai Orchid Massage & Spa, and Infinity Massage.

3) Cirque du Soleil’s “O”

Cirque du Soleil shows are high-value productions performed in theaters with comfortable seating. Pregnant women will feel comfortable and relaxed watching any Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas, especially “O.” It features a massive 1.5-million-gallon swimming pool with energetic and athletic performers doing dangerous stunts underwater and above water.

The three primary elemental themes are in the “O” show: water, air, and fire. The performers include synchronized swimmers, acrobats, divers, and dancers. Pregnant audience members can sit farther away from the designated splash areas in the theater to avoid getting wet.

Are you interested in seeing other spectacular Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas? Check out Vegaslens.com to learn more about hit Cirque shows like Ka, Mystere, The Beatles LOVE, and Michael Jackson ONE. They are all family-friendly shows offering something unique, such as original storylines or musical tributes to legendary performers.

4) The Las Vegas Sign

How would you like your unborn baby to one day see a picture of you as a pregnant woman in front of the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign at the entrance to the Las Vegas Strip? Well, you can make that dream come true by visiting the sign and getting your picture taken while standing in front of it.

The Las Vegas Sign is a popular tourist attraction because the sign is known globally. In addition, Elvis impersonators love to make appearances at the sign to greet tourists and take pictures. So perhaps you might get to have your photo taken standing next to an Elvis impersonator and Las Vegas Sign.

5) Shop for Baby Stuff

Are you ready to spoil your baby with new clothes and gifts? Las Vegas has no shortage of high-class shopping malls and outlets selling every item imaginable. In fact, there are at least five upscale shopping centers on the Las Vegas Strip alone. They include The Shops at Crystals, The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, The Fashion Show Mall, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, and The Grand Canal Shoppes in The Venetian Hotel.

You don’t have to do a lot of walking because one or two shopping malls may have everything you want to buy. Then your baby will have a lovely gift basket waiting after you deliver them at the hospital.

6) Buffet Dining

Las Vegas has the best buffet variety and dining options. Numerous buffets serve every food you could ever want, including soups, salads, seafood, T-bone steak, ice cream, cookies, chicken, lasagna, barbecue ribs, pasta dishes, cheesecake, and so much more.

The top recommended Las Vegas buffets include the MGM Grand Buffet, Market Place Buffet, The Buffet at Wynn, Fresh Buffet, Circus Buffet, and Garden Court. Pregnant women get hungry quickly, so they’ll have plenty of ways to satisfy their hunger.

Conclusion

Pregnant women still have many options when they visit Las Vegas. You can see entertaining shows, visit landmarks, receive spa treatments, and enjoy delicious food at your favorite buffet restaurants. Besides, many of these attractions offer the best experiences because they don’t involve gambling or drinking. Instead, you can enjoy the fun of witnessing the finest attractions Vegas has to offer.