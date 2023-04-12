7 Ways You Can Combine Glasses With The Rest Of Your Outfit

Glasses have come a long way from being solely a functional tool to correct vision. Nowadays, they are also a fashion statement and a way to express personal style. But with so many options available, it can be challenging to know how to combine glasses with the rest of your outfit. Fortunately, there are several ways to incorporate your glasses into your overall look, whether you want to match them with your outfit, contrast them with textures, or coordinate them with your face shape – they’ll be something that will make you look good and feel confident.

1. Match Colors

Matching the color of your glasses to your outfit can be an effective way to create a cohesive look. If you’re wearing a bold or colorful outfit, choosing glasses with a similar color can help tie the look together. For example, if you wear a lot of bold red tops then when you buy prescription lenses online, consider choosing glasses with red frames or red accents. This technique can also work with more subdued colors, such as black or brown. If you’re wearing a lot of black, for instance, choosing glasses with black frames can add a touch of sophistication to your look.

2. Balance Patterns

When it comes to coordinating patterns with glasses, it’s important to strike a balance between your outfit and your frames. If you’re wearing an outfit with a pattern, consider choosing glasses with a neutral frame color, such as black, white, or gray. This can help balance out the busyness of the pattern and keep your overall look cohesive. On the other hand, if you’re wearing solid colors, you can add some interest by choosing glasses with a patterned frame.

3. Consider Your Face Shape

Choosing glasses that complement your face shape can be an effective way to enhance your natural features and create a balanced look. There are generally six face shapes: oval, round, square, heart, diamond, and oblong. Each face shape has certain frame styles that complement it best. For example, if you have a round face, you might choose glasses with a more angular shape to add some definition and create the illusion of a slimmer face. Similarly, if you have a square face, you might opt for round or oval frames to soften your features.

4. Contrast Textures

Textures can add interest and depth to an outfit, but it’s important to balance them out so that your overall look doesn’t become overwhelming. If you’re wearing an outfit with a lot of texture, consider choosing glasses with a smooth frame to contrast with the textures in your clothing. This can help keep your outfit from looking too busy and create a sense of balance. Alternatively, if you’re wearing a smooth outfit, you can add some dimension by choosing glasses with a textured frame, which adds visual interest to your outfit and will draw attention to your face.

5. Dress Up Or Down

When choosing glasses to wear with your outfit, it’s important to consider the overall level of formality you’re going for. Choosing glasses that match the formality of your outfit can help create a polished and cohesive look. If you’re dressing up for a business or formal event, a sleek and minimalist frame can work well. Black, silver, or gold frames are often a safe bet, as they are neutral and versatile. On the other hand, if you’re going for a more casual look, you might opt for glasses with a more playful or colorful frame.

6. Style With Your Hair

If you have longer hair, you’ll want to choose glasses that won’t compete with it. This means avoiding frames that are too thick or bold, as they may overpower your hairstyle and create an unbalanced look. Instead, opt for thinner or more subtle frames that will complement your hair without detracting from it. If you have bangs or shorter hair, you can experiment with different frame shapes and sizes to find a look that works best for you.

7. Match With Jewelry

If you’re wearing jewelry, consider choosing glasses with accents that match the metal or color of your jewelry. For example, if you’re wearing gold earrings, you might opt for glasses with gold accents to tie the look together. This can be a great way to create a cohesive and polished look that highlights your personal style. You can also experiment with different combinations of jewelry and glasses to find a look that works best for you.

Glasses are a versatile accessory that can enhance and complement your outfit in a variety of ways. By considering factors such as color, pattern, texture, face shape, hair, and jewelry, you can choose glasses that create a cohesive and balanced look. Whether you’re dressing up for a formal occasion or going for a casual look, glasses can be a great way to add some extra style and personality to your outfit.