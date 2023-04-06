Try These Bright, Cool-Toned Makeup Looks To Get You In The Summer Mood

Brighten up your makeup routine and get into the summer spirit! As the temperature rises, it’s the perfect opportunity to experiment with cool-toned makeup looks that will have you feeling fresh, fierce, and ready to take on the day.

From icy blues to electric pinks, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the coolest summer makeup looks.

One trendy summer makeup look is the icy blue eye. This cool, refreshing shade can be achieved by applying a light blue or turquoise eyeshadow to your lid and blending it outwards towards your brow bone. You can then add a pop of shimmer to the inner corner of your eye for extra sparkle.

Another cool-toned option is the electric pink lip. This bold color is perfect for summer and can be paired with a simple eye look for a statement-making effect. To achieve this look, choose a bright pink lipstick with a matte finish and apply it to your lips, making sure to line them first for a crisp, clean edge.

So, get ready to turn up the heat and embrace your inner glam goddess with these bold and beautiful makeup looks. Let’s dive in and get inspired!

Photo By @iamnataliaz/Instagram

Create a cohesive look by using cool-toned eyeshadows. Recreate this fun makeup look using bright and contrasting colors like purple and yellow. Glossy and bold lip shade will also leave an eye-catching effect to your face.