What Is Builder Gel? (& Why You Need It)

When nail techs and DIY enthusiasts love a product, you know it must be good. Builder gel is one of those products. Nail artists use builder gel to create a strong and beautiful manicure that lasts. Builder gel is user-friendly, effective, and looks gorgeous on the nails.

With all those great qualities, you may wonder: what is builder gel? It’s a nail enhancement you apply on top of your natural nail, and from there, you cure it beneath an LED or a UV light. The process is a gentler approach to your manicure compared to acrylics. This article will teach you about builder gel and how to use it.

Why You Need Builder Gel in Your Life

If you’ve heard the terms “hard gel” and “builder gel” and wondered what the difference was, you’re not alone. It can get confusing! Hard gel is the same as builder gel, so watch for either one.

The main benefit of builder gel is that it’s much easier on your natural nails than acrylics. You can achieve a similar look to acrylics without the harshness of those products.

Builder gel creates a bright, durable, and vibrant finish. It comes in various colors and finishes to produce any style you’d like and resists chipping or cracking. Nail artists can keep it light or layer it to create the desired length and shape.

Overall, the versatility of builder gel makes it an excellent choice for beginners and professionals alike.

How to Use Builder Gel

The process couldn’t be more straightforward. Before you apply builder gel, ensure you properly prep your nails. Give yourself a clean canvas to work on by removing oils and residue.

Begin by using a brush to apply the gel in short strokes. The best way to do this is to use the bottle’s nail brush and hold it at about a 45-degree angle. Apply your desired amount to the nails and then cure them under an LED/UV light or a UV lamp. Light exposure ensures the gel sticks to your nails and makes your manicure more durable.

Enjoy Your Finished Manicure!

And just like that, you’re all set! Go ahead and apply some nail art or keep things simple. Either way, you’re left with a beautiful, strong manicure lasting for weeks.