10 Essential Tips for Keeping Your Dog Cool in Hot Weather

At a Glance: Dogs can easily get overheated Some of our best temperature-regulating tips include giving them plenty of water, keeping the temperature in your home comfortable, and using a cooling vest.

When temperatures are high, it becomes even more important to keep an eye on our furry friends so they stay cool and healthy. Our pets need help with regulating their body temperatures. Too much heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even death. As responsible fur parents, we should thus know how to keep dogs cool in summer.

How do you know if your dog is feeling overly warm? And what can you do to prevent it from overheating?

Signs That Your Dog is Feeling Too Hot

There are a couple of signs that your dog is having problems cooling itself:

Excessive panting

Drooling too much

High body temperature, fever

Vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Excessive thirst

Bright or dark red gums and/or tongue

Stumbling, disorientation, weakness

If you notice any of these signs, try to lower your dog’s temperature and see a veterinarian.

Heatstroke is a very real and deadly possibility. If your pet’s body temperature goes past 105 degrees Fahrenheit, take heed and act quickly because heatstroke is likely to happen. When it sets in, your pet can die within 24 hours. Aside from death, this life-threatening condition can cause seizures, weakness, and brain damage. It can also make your dog collapse and go into a coma.

10 Ways to Keep Your Dog Cool

To prevent these troubling symptoms, here are ten ways that will keep your dog cool, healthy, and happy.

1. Provide Plenty of Water

How to keep dogs cool in summer? The first and most important tip is to provide plenty of fresh water for your dog. Dehydration is a significant risk during hot weather, and access to fresh water is critical to keeping your dog hydrated. Make sure to refill your dog’s water bowl frequently and consider using a large bowl that can hold more water. You can also add ice cubes to the water to help cool it down.

2. Keep Your Home Cool

If you’re staying indoors, keep your home cool for your dog. Keep the curtains or blinds closed to block out the sun, use fans or air conditioning, and provide a cool and shaded place for your dog to rest. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, you can use a cooling mat or bed.

3. Avoid the Hottest Part of the Day

Avoid taking your dog out during the hottest part of the day, usually between 11 am and 3 pm. Try to walk your dog during the early morning or late evening instead when temperatures are cooler. If you must go out during this time, provide plenty of water and find a shaded area for your dog to rest.

4. Don’t Leave Your Dog in a Parked Car

Leaving your dog in a parked car during hot weather is dangerous and can even be deadly. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with the windows open. If you must leave your dog in the car, make sure to keep the air conditioning running or find a shaded area to park.

Even if it isn’t very hot outside, the inside of your car can heat up to unbearable and lethal temperatures. A parked car when the ambient temperature is 70 degrees Fahrenheit can produce 100-degree temperatures inside the vehicle within 20 minutes. During really hot days, the temperature inside can climb to 14 degrees in under an hour.

5. Keep Your Dog’s Coat Short

When it comes to how to keep dogs cool in hot weather, keeping their coats short is a simple and effective hack. If your dog has long hair, consider getting their coat trimmed or cut short. Long hair can trap heat and make it difficult for your dog to cool down. However, don’t shave your dog’s coat too short as it can increase the risk of sunburn.

6. Get the Kiddie Pool Out

If your dog loves water, consider providing a kiddie pool for it to cool off in. Fill the pool with cool water and encourage your dog to splash around and play. Just make sure to supervise your dog while they’re in the pool.

7. Use a Cooling Vest

A cooling vest is one of the best ways to keep dogs cool in hot weather. These vests work by using evaporative cooling to lower your dog’s body temperature. They’re lightweight and easy to use, and many come in various sizes to fit your dog comfortably.

8. Provide Shade

How can I keep my dog cool in hot weather when I’m outside? If you’re spending time outdoors with your dog, provide a shaded area for it to rest. You can use an umbrella or a pop-up canopy to create a shaded spot. Remember, direct sunlight can quickly raise your dog’s body temperature, leading to heatstroke and other health problems.

9. Give Frozen Treats

A great way to keep your dog cool and satisfied during hot weather is to freeze its favorite treats. You can use peanut butter, yogurt, or even fruits like frozen dates to make delicious and refreshing treats. Can dogs eat dates? Absolutely. They’re rich in fiber and nutrients, making them a healthy and delicious snack.

Frozen treats can provide a much-needed break from the heat and keep your dog happy and cool.

Conclusion

As pet owners, it’s our responsibility to know how to keep dogs cool in summer. With these ten essential tips, you can help prevent heatstroke, dehydration, and other health problems caused by excessive heat exposure. Remember to provide plenty of water, keep your home cool, avoid the hottest part of the day, and never leave your dog in a parked car. By following these simple tips, you can keep your dog cool, happy, and healthy all summer long.