Useful Baby Shower Present Ideas

A baby shower is an amazing way of celebrating both the mother and the baby that is on the way together with the most important people like friends and family. Whether you’re the friend that helps to host the event or you’ve just been invited to a baby shower but you have absolutely no idea what you want to bring that would actually be unique and practical, here are a few ideas to choose from.

Diapers

As basic as it might sound, diapers make wonderful presents for baby showers, as they are the one thing that is sure to benefit both the baby and the parents. In fact, only in the first month of life a newborn can go through 200 to 300 diapers, so it is not surprising that this gift idea is at the very top of the list. If you want to be even more helpful, make sure to grab a few packs of different sizes so that they can be used for a longer period of time.

Baby clothes

There is only one rule to keep in mind when shopping for a baby shower: there is no such thing as too many baby clothes. Not only are babies messy and you constantly need to change them, but they also grow up extremely fast. Clothes especially onesies and overalls are a much appreciated baby shower present and if you don’t want to be the boring friend that gives plain and boring ones, go for something more fun and creative, for example Irish onesies with cool and colorful designs. The Irish onesies from ShamrockGift are made of high-quality materials perfect for the baby’s skin and they will surely make you stand out as the gifter.

Toiletries

During the first months of life, babies need special toiletries and care items as their skin is way too thin and delicate. Plus, they are also pretty messy and usually need way more than a bath per day. Such things as shampoo, soap, and lotion are a must so choose the ones created specially for babies that are hypoallergenic and have a pH of 5.5. To make the present extra cute, put them in a basket together with a towel and a plushie.

Photo album

Although we live in a digital era and we can easily take photos with our phones, there is something very intimate and sentimental in putting together a photo album of your baby and the new parents will definitely enjoy such a gift. If a classic photo album seems too basic and you’re looking for a more creative present idea, there are lots of memory books that you can get that mark the baby’s milestones and changes in the first year of life, for example their first ever picture or the first haircut.

Certificate

Lastly, if you’ve been invited to the party of someone whom you’re not closely related to and you don’t really know what present to bring, a certificate to a baby store might be the perfect last minute gift idea. This way, you will help the parents buy whatever they want or really need for the little one.