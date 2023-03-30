Outfit Envy: The Hottest Spring Break Fashion Trends to Try

Spring break is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to pack your bags and head to warmer weather. But before you hit the beach, you need to make sure you’re dressed to impress. Lucky for you, we’ve got the inside scoop on the hottest spring break fashion trends that are sure to turn heads.

From bold prints to daring cutouts, this year’s spring break fashion trends are all about making a statement. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or dancing the night away, these trends will have you feeling confident and stylish.

One of the biggest trends this season is the resurgence of the 90s. Think high-waisted bikinis, oversized sunglasses, and chunky sandals. It’s all about embracing that retro vibe and making it your own. And of course, no spring break outfit is complete without some fun accessories like beachy jewelry and colorful hair scarves. So, get ready to turn up the heat with these hot spring break fashion trends.

Photo By @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Nothing says spring break quite like a midriff dress. Opt for a midriff maxi or cutout dress in a subtle and peaceful white shade. Pairing it with some strappy sandals and hoops earrings will also keep you cool and stylish.