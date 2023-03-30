How To Safely Move Expensive Clothes and Jewelry

Moving is usually a long, exhausting process. You are packing your belongings, boxing them up, loading them into a moving truck, driving them to your new location, and unpacking all the boxes. It’s a stressful time for anyone, but it can be even more overwhelming if you move expensive clothes or jewelry because you want to make sure they get packed responsibly and arrive at your destination safely. Here are some tips to help you safely move expensive clothes and jewelry.

1. Purchase Moving Insurance

When you are moving expensive things, you need to have effective insurance. Luckily, moving insurance is one of the most affordable forms because it will cover all your moving expenses and any items damaged or lost during the move. Purchasing moving insurance is the best way to ensure you are compensated if something happens while your belongings are being transported. If you don’t buy insurance, you risk losing any valuables lost, stolen, or damaged in transit. You can purchase moving insurance from movers or your local insurance agent.

2. Take Note of All Inventory

Inventory your clothes and jewelry to ensure the pieces are accounted for and that you and the company moving your belongings have a record of what was moved. Make sure to add any boxes or bags of clothing or jewelry that are missing from the list so that if anything does arrive damaged or missing, there is a way for the movers to locate it and return it to you.

3. Sort and Separate Costume Jewelry From Valuables

Costume jewelry can be damaged easily, so make sure you sort out the valuable pieces from the fake and inexpensive ones. Another important thing to do is to ensure that all your real jewelry is paired with your clothes, as many people still need to wear their most expensive watches, rings, or necklaces with their everyday clothes. Take this into consideration before placing everything into boxes.

4. Find Carrying Cases for Your Jewelry

Smaller pieces of jewelry are best to be carried in jewelry-carrying cases. It is also a good idea to keep them in a bag or even place them loosely into your suitcases because if they get damaged.

5. Gather Rubber Bands and Packing Tape

If you have extra rubber bands and packing tape, carrying them is a good idea. You can use packing tape to tape up your boxes and secure your clothes. If there is any loose jewelry in a box, you can use them to put them in so they don’t fall out. Rubber bands will keep the hems in place and keep them from getting caught on other items. Packing tape is good for securing larger items such as pants, sweaters, and jackets.

6. Thread Necklaces Through Toilet Paper Rolls

Threading your necklaces through toilet paper rolls is a good way to keep them from getting tangled up with other pieces of clothing. Ensure the toilet paper rolls are large enough for the necklace to fit through the entire roll. You’ll want to ensure it is secure, so use shipping or packing tape to secure the ends. If you have multiple necklaces, threading them through toilet paper rolls is a good idea. You can then place the rolls in a box with your clothes, and they will stay intact when placed on each other.

7. Label All Costume Jewelry Boxes and Bags

Label your boxes and bags if you are moving costume jewelry. If you are moving many valuable or fragile pieces, labeling them as much as possible is a good idea to ensure they are in the right box or bag. Tape the boxes and bags with masking tape to ensure they stay closed and secure once packed so no one knows which box or bag has what until it is unpacked. You can buy labels from an office supply store and label each package separately. You can also use masking tape and write directly on the box if you do not want to spend money.

Moving is stressful enough without having to worry about your most valuable items. These tips should help keep your clothes, jewelry, and other valuables safe and secure while using a long distance moving company. Using an insurance policy is a good way to protect your belongings since you will get paid back in the case of any loss, theft, or damage of your belongings during transit.