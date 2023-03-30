A view on Paris family sessions from Litvin Photo studio

As a photographer at Litvin Photo studio, I have had the opportunity to capture family photoshoots in some of the most picturesque locations in the world. One of my favorite places to take family photos is in the City of Love itself, Paris, France. Paris is known for its stunning architecture, vibrant culture, and breathtaking scenery, making it the perfect location for a family photo shoot that is sure to be unforgettable.

If you’re planning a Paris family photoshoot, there are a few things to remember to ensure you get the most out of your experience. Firstly, choosing the right time of day for your photoshoot is important. The best time to capture the stunning beauty of Paris is during the golden hour, which is the hour just before sunset when the light is soft and warm. Not only will this provide a gorgeous backdrop for your photos, but it will also create a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere for your family.

Wearable subtlety

Another essential thing to consider when planning your French photo session is your apparel. Paris is known for its chic and stylish fashion, so it’s important to dress appropriately for a certain occasion. I always recommend choosing outfits that complement each other and the location, with colors that pop against the iconic Parisian backdrop. Wear comfortable shoes, as we may walk a lot to find the perfect location for your photos.

For example, we recommend you differentiate the business, workout and walking style. The buttoned shirts and T-shirts are ok in summer when you enjoy the city’s spirit. Prefer dark or neutral colors. Use eco-friendly linen. Natural furs start to disappear as a massive trend under the pressure of environment activists. The best footwear for the city is flats. And the final dots are contrast accessories. That means colourful bag, bold necklace or bright necklace. But don’t wear too many flashy colours, or you’ll look like a Christmas tree. Don’t hurry to undress if you arrived with the low-cost air company – because the TF1 weather forecasts for Paris are powerless. The real city weather is unpredictable.

Why do you need the personal photographer?

When it comes to capturing the perfect family photo, choosing a photographer with experience in Paris, France, is essential. A photographer who knows the city well will be able to take you to hidden gems and breathtaking locations that you may have yet to discover on your tourist map. At Litvin Photo studio, our photographers are experienced in capturing the beauty of Paris and have an eye for the perfect shot. We also know the city well, so we can take you to locations that suit your family’s unique style and personality.

Finally, the most crucial thing to remember during your Paris family session is to have fun and enjoy the experience. Some of them know the secret history of the capital is unavailable to the tourists yet, so listen carefully to your guide. In any case, Paris is a city full of magic and charm, and we want to capture that essence in your photos. Our photographers know how to make your family feel comfortable and relaxed, which allows us to capture candid, natural moments that reflect your family’s unique bond and personality.

In conclusion, a Paris family photo shoot is an incredible opportunity to capture unforgettable memories of your family in one of the most beautiful cities in the world. By choosing the right time of day, wardrobe, and experienced photographer, you can ensure your photoshoot is successful. At Litvin Photo studio, we are proud to provide our clients with an unforgettable experience that captures the true essence of Paris.