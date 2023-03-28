Why Contour Underpainting Is Trending For Spring And Summer 2023?

Get ready to say goodbye to heavy makeup and hello to a more natural, radiant look with the latest beauty trend: Contour Underpainting. This technique involves using a sheer, lightweight foundation as a base layer, followed by strategically placed contouring to enhance your natural features. It’s the perfect way to achieve a flawless complexion while still looking like yourself.

Contour Underpainting is taking the beauty world by storm, and for good reason. Not only does it give you a more natural look, but it also allows your skin to breathe and prevents clogged pores. Plus, it’s perfect for the upcoming warmer months when heavy makeup can feel uncomfortable and smudge easily.

The best part? This technique is super easy to achieve at home with just a few products. All you need is a lightweight foundation, a contouring powder or cream, and a blending brush. And the results speak for themselves – a fresh, glowing complexion that’s perfect for Spring and Summer 2023. So why not give it a try and see what all the fuss is about?

Photo By @lucia.gabriellaxx/Instagram

The contour underpainting makeup trend has taken Tiktok by storm, with makeup artists and enthusiasts alike recreating the technique for a flawless and sculpted look. You can also master this skill by following some tips. Choosing the right foundation shade is also a challenging task. The foundation should match your skin tone perfectly, and be lightweight and blendable for a seamless application.