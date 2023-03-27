Discover The Largest beauty Brands Created In Texas

Texas has become all the rage in the past few years, and for good reasons. With its scenic landscapes, the plethora of things to do, delicious cuisine, and, oh yeah, zero income tax for residents, it has become the place de jure for plenty of people the length and breadth of the nation. If you aren’t already convinced to move here by that rather descriptive introduction, read on to discover why Texas is considered one of the best places to lay down roots in the country.

What Marks Texas Such A Great Place To Live?

As alluded to in the introduction, Texas has a vast range of attractions, making it arguably one of the perfect places to live. This is true whether you’re a business owner trying to avoid the long arm of Uncle Sam reaching into your pocket, a family needing to upgrade your home for less, or you simply enjoy the great wilderness. Moreover, there is a wealth of unique Texas real estate to choose from depending on your tastes, and if you can’t find what you; ‘re looking for, you can always build your own! Let’s take a look at some of the primary reasons that make the Lone Star State so livable.

It Has Diverse And Friendly Communities Throughout The State

Although the average Joe residing on one of the coasts might erroneously believe that Texas is a solid red, hee-haw kind of state, nothing could be further from the truth. Texas is and has always been a highly diverse state, with large Hispanic and African-American communities. Furhtmroe, they retain a number of indigenous Americans scatted across several reservations. In addition, you will find a raft of different options and ways of thinking depending on whether you choose a city or a more remote area. While it is undoubtedly true that Texas remains a Republican stronghold, there are plenty of opportunities for residents to voice their options. For example, in the major conurbations of Dallas, Houston, and Austin, you will find a very decent mixture of both conservative and liberal viewpoints. The point is that regardless of who you are or what you believe in, you will find people to be very open and welcoming.

Affordable Cost Of Living Compared To Other Major Cities In The US

One of the major draws of Texas is its relatively affordable house pricing when compared to other states with a large population. While it undoubtedly has its expensive areas, particularly in the cities, you can often find expansive homes in suburban environments that are reasonably priced and extremely safe. This makes it arguably one of the best places to raise children, and when combined with its world-renown educational facilities and no-nonsense approach to education, it could be perfect if you are looking for somewhere to raise a family. Moreover, planning laws are far easier to navigate, meaning you can upgrade your home with ease.

A Strong Job Market With A Diverse Range Of Industries

Texas has the second highest GDP by state, behind the populous and prosperous California, but ahead of the financial juggernaut of New York. It is home to a large number of mega options, including:

Halliburton

Texas Instruments (clues in the name, really)

Waste Management

Occidental Petroleum

American Airlines Group

ConocoPhillips

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Oracle

Dell Technologies

ExxonMobil

As you can see, these are hardly tiddlers, and they make up just some of the Fortune 500 companies that have chosen this state for the base of their operations. Moreover, with the likes of Elon Musk making noises to relocate Tesla and megastars like Joe Rogan already set up here, it’s no surprise why it is so prosperous. There are a few reasons why so many large corporations have chosen to up sticks and resettle in the state from other locations, including:

Favorable tax climate Low regulation Access to a high-educated workforce Excellent infrastructure

The reason this is all worth mentioning is that the wealth of high-tech companies requiring extremely sophisticated employment makes it a great place to earn a crust without having to resort to living in Seattle or San Fransisco, where you might be lucky to own a home if you save up for hundreds of years! Additionally, it enables go-getting entrepreneurs to build businesses that complement the existing ones.

No State Income Tax, Which Can Help Residents Save Money

Nobody wants to pay taxes, but most people understand that it is the consequence of living in a society larger than the sum of their parts. However, one thing that tends to irk most Americans is the fact that you often have to pay tax on your income twice, once to the government and again to your state. This can severely diminish a paycheck even before you’ve even begun paying other expenses.

While you can’t escape Federal income tax, you can at least avoid state tax when you move to Texas. Only nine states don’t enforce a state income tax on their citizenry, of which Texas is one (alongside Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, and Wyoming). This results in you keeping more of your hard-earned money and putting it towards building your wealth rather than seeing it get depleted.

Access To Top-Ranked Universities And Educational Institutions

There is no room for mediocrity when it comes to educating your children. Fortunately, Texas has a raft of exceptional educational institutions, from Rice University to Texas A&M, which are among the nation’s most established and well-regarded. However, regardless of your major, you have plenty of choices as 268 higher education facilities are dotted around the state.

Variety Of Outdoor Activities, Including Hiking, Camping, And Water Sports

You will never be short of adventure activities if you choose to move here. Because of its expansive area and utterly variable landscapes, you can choose almost any activity you like. You can release your inner cowboy and go horseback riding through the Palo Duro Canyon or head to Big Bend national park for a hiking and camping expedition. But what if watersports are your thing? Well, Texas has that covered with numerous lakes and rivers and the entire Gulf of Mexico region at your doorstep!

Delicious And Unique Texan Cuisine

Don’t be fooled into thinking that Texas is only about BBQs and grilled meat. While these things play a crucial role in the food scene, Texas has so much more to offer. In fact, anything you can get in LA or NYC is available in any of the major urban areas. Moreover, you can opt for traditional Mexican foods, African-American soul food, and pretty much any seafood your heart desires.

Rich History And Culture, Including The Alamo And Other Historical Landmarks

Do you know why Texas got the moniker “Lone Star State”? The answer lies in the fact that there was a period of time when Texas was independent of both the Mexican Empire and the United States. This has given the state and its residents a unique perspective when it comes to matters of politics. However, the messy business of politics aside, it also means there is a wealth of history to explore if you are so inclined, with some of the buildings mentioned later making up part of its illustrious and enigmatic history.

There Is A Strong Sense Of Pride And Patriotism Among Texans

This could be a positive or negative depending on your point of view, but there is no doubt that Texans remain some of the most steadfastly patriotic people this great nation has produced. While this tends to manifest in a pretty intense flag fetish, the people are usually kind and willing to help their neighbor, all adding to the allure of the place.

Most Beautiful Buildings In The Lone Star State

Now that you are well and truly convinced that Texas is the place for you let’s take a look at some of the glorious architecture that stands proudly as monuments to history and modernity simultaneously.

Texas State Capitol

Where better to begin than the state capitol itself? While it resembles most other capitols throughout eh country, it has a few interesting flourishes that make it resolutely Texan. Moreover, it was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1986, resulting from its distinguished history. Additionally, if you need any more convincing that everything is bigger in Texas, it actually stands taller than the US Capitol in Washington, DC, by 14 whole feet!

The Driskill

The Driskill is one of the oldest hotels in Austin and has been described in many ways, but perhaps the most interesting is known as “cowboy Romanesque”! In many ways, that description exemplifies the Texan architect as being at the crossroads of high civilization, combined with a ruggedness that comes from its violent birth back in 1836. The Driskill is a stunning example of brick and mortar that also has a whiff of Southern style often found in the likes of Georgia and even Louisiana. Although built in 1886, it has undergone several alterations (six at the time of writing), with each renovation adding to and updating the building.

Tower Of The Americas

The third addition to this list is the so-called Tower of the Americas. It was built in 1968 for the World Fair being hosted in San Antonio at the time, and although not to everybody’s taste, it has a specific style of the era.

Moreover, it has since become an icon and, like it or not, part of Texan architectural history. When the building was completed, it became the tallest observation tower in the country, a title that it held until almost 20 years later when the Las Vegas Stratosphere Tower dethroned it.

Meyerson Symphony Center

If you think Texas is all about romantic and historical buildings, you haven’t seen the Meyerson Symphony Center in Downtown Dallas. Not only is it well-known for hosting the Dallas Symphony Orchestra along with other performing art troupes, but the building itself is an architectural marvel. Opened in 1989, it has been constantly ranked among some of the greatest orchestra halls worldwide, with particular acclaim given to its acoustics. What makes it so interesting is that its interior belays what its exterior says. When you pull up to the building, you imagine a futuristic hall filled with all the trappings of 80s design.

However, as soon as you enter the hall, you are greeted with a traditional orchestral area that retains hints of contemporary design. Furthermore, you will be stuck with the sheer enormity of the space that can fit over 2000 people.

Old Red Museum

Let’s take a step back from the contemporary and visit something a little more baroque. The old red museum might not have been built in the middle ages, but its design undoubtedly makes it seem so. It’s full of exciting design elements that make it possible to see something different each time you visit. From its famous clock tower to the dragonesque wyverns dotted around its spires, you will never be left feeling short-changed when you visit. It was initially conceived as a courthouse when constructed in 1892 and subsequently became a museum open to the public in 2007. If you find touches of Southern grandeur throughout its design, this is because it was developed by the Arkansas-based firm Orlopp & Kushner, who added their own flair.

The Little Chapel In The Woods

The final entry in this post also happens to be the most austere. But don’t fall into the trap of believing that modest means dull; far from it. In fact, it has been named one of the most outstanding architectural achievements in Texas by numerous publications, and for a good reason. The design is relatively straightforward, but the details, as with everything in life, make the difference. With its fabulous, large airy interior and impeccable stained glass windows, you will be in awe as soon as you step foot inside.

Anyway, if you genuinely want to appreciate this building, you must take it all in. In this case, it has a stunning exterior replete with beautiful gardens to wander around and contemplate life. It also marks a brilliant place just to sit and remove yourself from the hustle and bustle of modern life.

Texas is not what most non-residents consider it to be. It has a unique culture created from its fascinating history and mesmerizing architecture. It also has a wide range of positive things to consider for those considering moving here.