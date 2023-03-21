The Benefits of Using a Bamboo Blotting Sheet Infused with Charcoal

Hot summer days and humid weather are a spell for shiny, oily skin, which is never a great look on anyone. After spending a good amount of your morning prepping your skin, applying your sunscreen, and putting on your make-up, you do not want the excess oil production of your skin to ruin your look.

While there are many ways to deal with oily skin, nothing beats the convenience of using blotting paper when you are on a busy schedule. In this post, we discuss what makes bamboo blotting sheets infused with charcoal a better choice than other blotting sheets available on the market.

What Makes Bamboo Blotting Sheets Different?

Many of the oil blotting papers that you find on the market are made up of plastic or environmentally unfriendly materials. These are not good for the environment, but they are also not great for your skin, especially your face which is more delicate than other parts of your body.

Blotting sheets such as Zorom’s Natural Oil Absorbing Sheets are made with bamboo fibers. Natural fibers made from materials such as bamboo pulp, wood pulp, and hemp pulp (abaca fibers) are far more environmentally friendly in comparison to plastic-based sheets.

Top 5 Reasons to Use a Bamboo Blotting Sheet Infused with Charcoal

Here are the top 5 reasons why you should consider investing in a blotting paper, especially a bamboo blotting paper to help deal with your overreactive sebaceous glands.

Eco-friendly and Biodegradable

Bamboo blotting sheets are made from eco-friendly materials which are often biodegradable or recyclable. Additionally, many of these are produced in an environmentally sustainable manner, which means you do not have to sacrifice the earth’s health for your beauty.

Products such as Zorom’s Bamboo Charcoal line come with Climate Pledge Friendly certification which meets the requirements of trusted sustainability certification(s). Check for such certificates when purchasing environment-friendly blotting papers.

Gentle on the Skin

The use of natural materials to create these thin, absorbent sheets makes them great for your skin. As these are natural materials, they are much gentler on the skin than sheets created using plastic and other synthetic materials.

Conventional blotting paper is usually made of plastic or vinyl which are harsh on your skin and can aggravate skin issues. Hence, bamboo blotting sheets are a wise choice for everyday use.

More Absorbent than Conventional Sheets

Natural materials are better at absorbing excess oil on your skin in comparison to conventional paper or plastic-based blotting paper. This means you get more effective use out of a bamboo blotting sheet than its synthetic counterparts.

Harness the Power of Charcoal

The oil-absorbing potency of natural materials, in comparison to conventional blotting papers, is further enhanced with the infusion of charcoal. Charcoal has grown in popularity over the years for its purifying and detoxifying benefits.

This is a great ingredient to have in a blotting paper if you are prone to acne and oily skin. By using a bamboo blotting sheet infused with charcoal, you can effectively manage the excessive oil production of your skin.

Quickly and Easily Refresh Your Skin

Reapplying your makeup isn’t a viable option in today’s busy and fast-paced world. That is why a bamboo blotting sheet will be your best friend. These sheets can be used to refresh your makeup look without disturbing the products on your skin. You do not even have to be in front of a mirror to dab away the shine from your face, so you can glow.

But these products are not just for women. Men with oily skin can also benefit from using bamboo blotting papers to mattify their skin.

All in all, dealing with oily skin is never fun, but it can be easy to maintain with the right products. And we are all about utilizing a bamboo blotting sheet infused with charcoal for all of our oily skin issues.