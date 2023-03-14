Dress to Impress: Easy Ways to Elevate Your Style

If one of your resolutions for this spring season was to completely rethink your style or if you want to start dressing better and create eye-catching looks, we have the perfect solution for you! We’ve selected a few easy and effective tips on how you can elevate your style without too much effort or money involved.

Know your body type

Have you ever seen a dress on a model and loved it but absolutely hated it once you tried it on? That’s most probably because the two of you had different body types. In order to have a good sense of style, you must know your body well and one of the most important aspects is its shape. The most common five body shapes are: hourglass, inverted triangle, apple, pear, and rectangle. If simply looking in the mirror doesn’t really help to understand what kind of body shape you have, there are many calculators that can estimate it based on the measurements. By taking into consideration these results and shopping according to them, your clothes will look better and more harmonious.

Invest in basics

If you want to develop your sense of style it is important to start small, with the basics. No matter how exactly you want to dress, there are a few pieces that should be in your wardrobe, for example the classic little black dress, plain black and white t-shirts, denim jeans, a leather jacket, and a cable-knit jumper such as an Irish sweater. These clothes can be combined together in many different ways so that you will have plenty of comfortable looks. It is also important to pay attention to the fit and the fabric that your clothes are made of. For example, for the cable-knit Irish sweater or other authentic Irish made garments we recommend shopping authentic Irish designed clothing from Gaelsong as this online store is authentic and has plenty of high-quality pieces to choose from. If you have these basics in your wardrobe you will easily elevate your style and forget about the problem of having nothing to wear.

Learn to accessorize

Accessories are indispensable when creating both trendy and classic looks, so no matter the style that you’re going for, there are a few items that you should own. Since accessories can make or break a look, it is important to pay close attention to how you style your outfit so that it won’t look cheap or too much. A few staples that we recommend getting are the classic white sneakers, a cross-body leather bag, a slim belt, as well as jewelry like a statement necklace, gold or silver hoop earrings, depending on which metal you prefer, and a wristwatch that will make a much more fashionable alternative to your Apple Watch. A high-quality pair of sunglasses with a high UV protection are also a necessity both for your style and your health as they will protect your vision and prevent you from developing wrinkles.

Take care of your clothes and accessories

Finally, regardless of how expensive your clothes are or how nice they look on your body, any outfit can be ruined by such trivial things as wrinkled shirts and dirty shoes. An iron, a steamer, and a depiller are the necessities that you should definitely invest in and use every time you notice that your clothes need to be freshened up. Learning how to take care of your clothing is also a must if you want it not only to look good but last for a long time as well. Make sure to read the labels carefully and wash and dry your garments accordingly especially those made of delicate fibers. It is generally recommended to wash your clothing in lukewarm water with a mild detergent that won’t cause any damage or decolour your laundry.