How to wear a cardigan this spring 

Over the recent years, wool knit cardigans have significantly grown in popularity thanks to their durability and versatility. Both stylish and functional, these garments are perfect for almost any occasion and are especially great for the spring month with changing weather and sudden temperature drops. If you’re still thinking whether to buy one or not, here are a few ways you can incorporate a cardigan into your wardrobe this spring.

Choose the right fabric

Cardigans can be made from lots of fabrics, such as the thin and delicate merino wool, the luxurious cashmere, or the chunky and coarse regular wool. Choose the right cardigan for you depending on the climate of the region where you live, but if you’re looking for a universal soldier that will be great for any weather and time of the year, we recommend merino wool due to its durability and comfort.

Choose the right fit

Apart from the quality of the fabric that it is made of, the most important aspect of a good-looking outfit with a cardigan is its fit. When trying on a cardigan, make sure that it fits comfortably over your clothing without being too snug or too baggy. The sleeves should be long enough to cover your wrist and allow you to move freely, and the hemline should hit at or just above your hip bone. However, you can also choose more relaxed fits, for example if you have a specific look in your mind with an oversized cardigan that you want to recreate.

Layer up

One of the best things about wool knit cardigans is that they can be worn as a layer over other clothing items. Try wearing a wool knit cardigan over a long-sleeve shirt or t-shirt, and pair it with jeans or trousers for a casual, yet put-together look. For a more formal look, wear a wool knit cardigan over a dress shirt and dress pants. There are plenty of outfits you can put together when incorporating this garment into your wardrobe and you can also easily wear it on days when the mornings are chilly but you don’t feel like bringing a jacket.

Try out different patterns and colors

Wool knit cardigans come in a variety of patterns and colors, so don’t be afraid to experiment. The Irish cardigans are probably the most elegant of them all as these cardigans, as the distinctive Aran patterns make the garment look more voluminous and intriguing. Neutral colors like black, gray, and navy are always a safe bet, but consider adding a pop of color with a bold red or green cardigan. A green Irish cardigan paired with a monochrome black outfit will make a beautiful centerpiece of your look and will surely be an eye-catching element.

Use accessories

Accessories can take your wool knit cardigan to the next level. Try wearing a scarf or a statement necklace with your cardigan to add some visual interest. A scarf can also provide additional warmth on chilly days, while a necklace can elevate your look for a more formal occasion. Wool looks especially good when combined with metals such as gold, so wearing your chunky knit cardigan with some statement golden earrings or a massive necklace will make your outfit appear more refined and put-together.