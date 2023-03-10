Messy Waves Is The New Hairstyle In Town

Are you tired of spending hours trying to achieve perfectly sleek and polished hair? Well, it’s time to embrace the messy waves trend that’s taking the hair world by storm! Messy waves are the perfect combination of effortless and chic, and they’re the new must-have hairstyle in town.

With messy waves, you can achieve that coveted beachy look without ever having to step foot in the sand. The best part? This hairstyle is incredibly easy to achieve, making it perfect for anyone who’s always on-the-go.

To achieve the perfect messy waves, start by washing your hair and letting it air dry or blow-drying it on a low setting. Once your hair is dry, use a curling wand or a flat iron to create loose waves throughout your hair. Don’t worry about making the waves perfectly symmetrical or uniform – the messier, the better!

Next, use your fingers to gently tousle your hair and create that effortless, undone look. If you want to add some extra texture and volume, you can even use a sea salt spray or dry shampoo to add some extra oomph.

One of the best things about messy waves is that they’re incredibly versatile. You can wear them with a simple t-shirt and jeans for a laid-back daytime look, or dress them up with a cute dress and heels for a night out on the town.

So, ditch your straighteners and embrace the messy waves trend. Not only will you save time getting ready in the morning, but you’ll also look effortlessly cool and chic wherever you go. Trust us, messy waves are the new hairstyle in town that you won’t want to miss out on!

Photo By @bethanyeleanorhairbeauty/Instagram

How about these charming messy waves coupled with a mermaid braid?