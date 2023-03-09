Having a poor shower is miserable, especially if it involves huddling under a trickle of warm water before being frozen to the bone when someone turns on a tap nearby.

That’s why, if you are refitting your bathroom or creating a new en-suite, you need to make sure you buy a great shower you will be happy to use every day.

Whether you are looking for a cheap shower or want a top-of-the-range power shower, this guide to Triton Showers at Victoria Plum will help you make the right choice.

Which shower will work best in your home

When buying a new shower, the first thing you need to consider is the type of water system you have in your house, as this can affect the models you can choose.

An electric shower can be used with any type of water system. However, mixer showers are more restricted because they depend on a constant supply of hot water.

The following are the important considerations:

You’ll require an electric shower if the bathroom does not have a hot water supply.

Get a mixer shower if there is hot water available and your system is not gravity fed.

Get a mixer shower if the water is hot and your gravity-fed system has strong water pressure.

Get a power shower if there is hot water, and your gravity-fed system has low water pressure.

How to Choose a Top Triton Shower

The kilowatt (kW) rating of an electric shower is an important factor to take into account. They run between 7kW to 10.8kW.

Although you can see a decrease in strength during the winter when the colder water takes longer to heat up, in general, the higher the rating, the more powerful your shower will be.

When upgrading to a more powerful electric shower to replace an older one, keep the following things in mind:

Is your home’s water pressure sufficient? Triton advises that a minimum pressure of 1 bar be used with 7kW showers and 1.5 bar with 10.5kW models.

Can your electrical system handle the power? For a 7kW shower, Triton suggests a 32A fuse or circuit breaker, and for a 10.5kW unit, a 45A fuse or circuit breaker.

Is the electrical cable large enough to supply the shower? For a 7kW shower, Triton suggests a 6mm cable; for units over 8kW, they advise a 10mm cable.

What are the Downsides of an Electric Shower?

Even while they can be utilized in high-pressure systems, a mixer shower will often have a higher flow rate if your home is set up in this way. Limescale can harm your heating elements if you reside in a hard water location (in the same way, it can affect the element in your kettle).

The units’ main bodies are typically not particularly elegant, especially on less expensive models, and because a heating element must be included, they are bigger than more covert mixing showers. Electric showers are a wonderful option if you are not worried about that!

Conclusion

Triton electric showers are among the best available, and the range of Triton showers at Victoria Plum is sure to offer you something that fits your unique needs.