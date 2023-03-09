Galaxy Nails Are Back And Better Than We Remember

Are you looking for a new and exciting way to express your creativity through your nails? Look no further than the galaxy nails trend! This out-of-this-world nail art is back and better than ever, and it’s the perfect way to add some sparkle and shine to your fingertips.

Galaxy nails are all about creating a cosmic masterpiece on your nails. You can choose to go for a more subtle look with just a few stars and swirls, or you can go all out and create a full-blown galaxy scene with planets, nebulas, and shooting stars.

To achieve the perfect galaxy nails, start by applying a dark base color to your nails. Black or navy blue are great choices, as they’ll provide the perfect backdrop for your galaxy design.

Next, use a sponge or a small brush to apply a variety of colors to your nails in a random, abstract pattern. Think blues, purples, pinks, and even a touch of silver or gold for some extra sparkle.

Once your base colors are dry, it’s time to add some stars and swirls to really bring your galaxy to life. You can use a small brush or even a toothpick to create your designs, making sure to vary the size and placement of your stars and swirls to keep things interesting.

Finally, add a clear topcoat to seal your design and protect your nails from chipping.

So, don’t be afraid to let your creativity soar with the galaxy nails trend. Whether you’re a seasoned nail artist or just starting out, this trend is a fun and exciting way to show off your style and add some sparkle to your fingertips.

Photo By @heygreatnails/Instagram

Galaxy nail art is a classic manicure idea that doesn’t feel boring. This nail art is also inspired by the chrome manicure trend.