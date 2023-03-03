New York Fashion Week always brings some of the best and most exciting fashion trends for the upcoming season. As we head into spring, it’s time to start looking at the best NYFW inspired spring trends that will be everywhere soon. From bold prints to playful accessories, there are plenty of exciting trends to choose from this season.

One trend that was seen on many runways during NYFW is the return of the statement shoulder. This trend includes bold and exaggerated shoulder details, including padded shoulders, ruffles, and asymmetrical designs. This trend is all about adding a touch of drama to your look and can be incorporated into a variety of outfits, from blouses to dresses.

Another trend that was popular during NYFW is the return of the 90s. This nostalgic trend includes everything from oversized blazers to chunky platform shoes. The 90s trend is all about adding a touch of retro style to your look and can be incorporated into a variety of outfits. Whether you choose to go all out with a full 90s inspired outfit or just add a few key pieces, this trend is sure to be popular this season.

Finally, playful accessories were a big trend during NYFW, including oversized sunglasses, statement earrings, and bold headbands. These accessories are all about adding a touch of fun and whimsy to your look and can be incorporated into a variety of outfits. Whether you choose to go all out with a bold pair of sunglasses or just add a playful headband to your look, these accessories are sure to be a hit this season.

No matter which NYFW inspired trend you choose, the key is to have fun with your fashion choices and experiment with different styles and designs. So go ahead and try out some of these exciting trends and find the perfect look that works for you this season.

Photo By @siamoiseenko/Instagram

Midriff tops were all the rage in the previous era and this season is also planning to pay homage to the midriff trend. There are also several different popular placements, like side cuts or front cutouts.