Do’s And Don’ts When Choosing Or Sewing A Fantasy Outfit

Today, we enjoy movies, TV shows, and books of the fantasy genre. They are exciting and offer an immersive experience where we can “live” the lives of our beloved characters. However, reading books or watching movies are not the only two ways to immerse in the fantasy universe.

We can get into cosplay and recreate characters from our favorite fantasy books or movies. We may attend themed parties. Moreover, we may also attend various fares that recreate different historical eras. The main thing in common in these cases is choosing an outfit.

There are a few things to do and not to do when choosing or sewing fantasy clothes. Check out our do’s and don’ts to choose a perfect gown or costume for an event.

What To Do?

Whether you’re new to cosplay or plan to attend a themed party, and don’t know how to choose a costume, here is a list of what you can do:

Browse your wardrobe. You may find a few clothing items that you can use in a fantasy costume. In some cases, you may add some adjustments to clothes, so it looks according to the style of the character you are recreating. The catch is that this clothing item already fits you, and you will feel comfortable.

Visit thrift shops. If you haven’t been to a thrift shop before, you should know that these have all types of clothing items you can only think of. Moreover, it’s an affordable way to find a suitable item and make a few adjustments, so it looks as if from fantasy movies or books.

Consider the weather and conditions. Are you planning to attend an outdoor event? If so, consider the season. If it’s cold, ensure you have something to keep you warm. If it’s hot, figure out a way to hide from the sun or wear clothes that won’t make you uncomfortable. Wearing a cloak is one of the simplest ways to ensure you’re not freezing because of the cold weather. It’s a suitable item that fits a historic fare or a cosplay event if it’s fantasy-themed. Choose fantasy outfits made of lighter materials, and avoid dark colors.

If it’s a special occasion, consider ordering a custom-made dress or costume. It’s the best solution that will ensure you’re wearing a high-quality clothing item. Yes, it’s expensive, but the results are worth your money.

What Not To Do?

There are a few things experienced cosplayers or people who attend historic fares recommend against. The list goes as follows:

Don’t buy clothes from costume shops for masquerades or Halloween unless you plan to add adjustments. Typically, such shops sell outfits made of low-quality materials. They look like anything but gowns or costumes from fantasy or historical movies. The only thing you can do is replace some parts or entire chunks of material. But then again, why not buy a good-quality dress in the first place?

Don’t ignore accessories. If you’re attending a recreation of a historical event, ensure you have proper accessories. Men and women used to wear specific headwear, jewelry, etc.

Don’t use inappropriate footwear. Opt for simple leather boots if you can’t find shoes that fit your character or a historical period. They don’t necessarily have to be made of leather, but they should look like they are. Browse thrift shops for appropriate and affordable options.

These are the main “don’ts” for attending a themed party or a cosplay event.

Final Thoughts

Remember, these are just recommendations, and there are no strict rules. You should always prioritize your comfort and consider the budget. Use this option if you can afford a tailored dress or costume and it is a special event. If you can’t, shop for affordable options, order from the Internet, adjust your clothes, etc.