Top-Rated Online Casinos in Canada

It is undisputed that gambling has been legal since 1999 in Canada. So, any adult can gamble without being on the wrong side of the law. However, online gambling is still quite new in the country. Fortunately, with the recent bill passed, it is also legal for operators to set up an online casino in Canada. So far, almost all the provinces have adopted online gambling except Saskatchewan, although no law prohibits citizens from playing games at offshore online casinos.

If you’re looking for the top Canadian Internet Casinos, you should check out Casino Zeus https://casinozeus.net/. Its founder, Olexiy Ivanov, has made a list of the best online casinos Canada has to offer. The ranking follows a strict process, so it’s honest and reliable.

Canadian Online Casino List in 2022

According to Casino Zeus, here are the top Canada real money casinos in 2022

Top Online Canadian Casino Sites EvoSpin Golden Star King Billy Lucky Nugget Hell Spin Kosmonaut Kaiser Slots Spin Casino

Regulatory Authorities of Canadian Provinces

When it comes to the laws and the agencies responsible for online gambling in Canada, they differ across all provinces. As such, you should expect to find a different gambling commission in each province that regulates gambling activities in the country. When online gambling became legal in Canada, the first provinces that adopted it were Québec, Nova Scotia, and Manitoba.

Here are the current gambling authorities responsible for both land-based and online gambling activities in Canada’s provinces.

Province Regulatory Authorities Alberta AGLC British Columbia Gaming Policy & Enforcement Branch Manitoba LGCA Newfoundland Service NL Consumer and Commercial Affairs Branch New Brunswick Gaming Licensing Branch of the Department of Public Safety Northwest Territories Department of Municipal and Community Affairs Nova Scotia Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Services Division Nunavut Department of Community and Government Services Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Prince Edward Island Lotteries Commission Québec Loto-Québec Corporation Saskatchewan Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Yukon Professional Licensing & Regulatory Affairs Branch of the Department of Community Services

How to Obtain an Online Casino Licence in Canada

At the time of this writing, there isn’t really any licence to obtain in Canada. The reason is that each of the provinces has been empowered to handle its gambling laws. As such, when it comes to games, draws, lotteries, and other gambling products, each province has the right to make its laws.

As a result, before any gambling operator begins its business, it needs to look at the options in the province it wants to join. Even without a licence, gambling operators still need to get permission before their business kicks off. If they do not apply for permission, the operator will be contravening section 207 of the criminal code. This section leaves the responsibility of opening gambling operations in the hands of the government.

So, it is mandatory for all operators to apply for registration of their gambling services in the local territory they intend to operate.

Procedure for Gambling Operators to Register in Canada’s Provinces

As a matter of fact, operators don’t necessarily have to be Canadians to register in the country. However, should you intend to begin your gambling operations there, here’s what you need to do to apply:

Provide relevant documents

Pay the state duty depending on the province.

After this is done, the relevant authorities will decide if the operator is permitted in the province. Here are some of the things they consider:

The financial capacity of the operator

Compliance with regulations

If the applicant is legally reliable

The estimated financial benefit to the province

The type of registration;

The possibility of risks

If the applicant’s registration is refused, then the authorities will ensure that they receive a refund of their deposited funds.

Final Thoughts

Although there aren’t many online casinos in Canada, there is a possibility that more will be introduced in the near future. Canadian residents, on the other hand, can still enjoy their favourite games at the top Canadian casinos. Thanks to Casino Zeus’ list, you now know where to play Canada online casinos.