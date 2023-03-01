7 Street Style Outfits That Are Really Popular This Season

When it comes to fashion, street style is a popular trend that never seems to go out of style. Street style outfits are all about combining comfort with style, and this season’s trends are no exception. From oversized blazers to bold prints, there are plenty of street style outfits to choose from that are popular this season.

One popular street style outfit this season is the oversized blazer paired with skinny jeans. This look is all about contrast, and the combination of the tailored blazer with the figure-hugging jeans creates a sophisticated and chic look. The oversized blazer can be worn open or belted at the waist to create a defined silhouette.

Another street style outfit that is popular this season is the statement print dress paired with chunky boots. This look is all about bold patterns and textures, and the combination of the feminine dress with the edgy boots creates a unique and eye-catching look. Whether you choose a floral print or a more abstract pattern, this look is perfect for those who want to make a statement with their fashion choices.

If you prefer a more casual street style look, try the oversized sweater paired with bike shorts. This look is all about comfort and functionality, and the combination of the cozy sweater with the athletic bike shorts creates a comfortable and stylish look that is perfect for running errands or going for a walk in the park.

No matter which street style outfit you choose, the key is to combine comfort with style to create a unique and eye-catching look. So go ahead and experiment with different combinations and find the perfect street style outfit that works for you this season.

Photo By @flau_hope/Instagram

Sheer leggings may seem like a winter staple, but they felt incredibly fresh and summer-friendly on the NYC style set at fashion week.