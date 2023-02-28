Make Way for Summer Dresses

Summer dresses are delightful, airy, and comfy, the ultimate representation of a carefree attitude and a calendar filled with pool parties and sunny vacations. They can be romantic or bold, depending on your style, mood and the occasion. Take inspiration from summer destinations, and you’ll have a wardrobe that never fails you. Think of what you would wear to the French and Italian Riviera, Ibiza, the Hamptons, the picturesque Greek Islands or the Caribbean. To get started, let’s go through the basic elements of the perfect summer dress, whether it’s a simple sundress or a special occasion look.

Florals, Pastels, and Lightweight Fabrics

Investing in a new summer wardrobe means experimenting with new season colours and fabrics. In terms of colours, look for bold monochromes such as bright orange, magenta, and turquoise, as well as pastel shades including baby pink, powder blue and lilac. Don’t forget the must have summer staple – a little white dress; they are timeless and flattering to all complexions. As for prints, focus on floral motifs exuding romantic vibes. Stay cool on warm days with ethereal, breathable, and lightweight fabrics, such as crochet, jersey and cotton to keep you feeling fresh. Summer fashion is all about convenience and effortless looks!

Cut-outs and Sheer Fabrics

Cut-outs, especially those in the neck, bust and waist area will be on trend all summer long. They accentuate your body in all the right places and make for a flirty silhouette. Off-the-shoulder and cold-shoulder styles are the perfect place to start if you want to get in on this timeless trend or be daring with plunging V-necks, open backs, and halter necks, reminiscent of the 70s and the disco era. Spaghetti straps, lace-ups, and self-tie elements are gorgeous touches and adjustable to perfectly fit your figure. One design detail that we can’t go past is the thigh-high hem slit in a maxi or midi silhouette.

The Zarina Dress is a flirty, day-to-evening summer dress detailed with an eyelet motif, ruching, cut-outs and spaghetti straps. Accessorized with strappy, high-heel sandals, it will make waves this season.

Versatile Styles

Day-to-evening looks are very useful pieces to pack for your next vacation. Seamlessly transition from the beach to a sunset bar, to dinner and a nightclub, in a dress that easily fits more than one occasion. Think of simple, feminine silhouettes such as satin slip dresses, bodycon jersey dresses, or retro-inspired, tiered-ruffle styles made of lightweight fabrics. Finish with a necklace and wedge heels, to take you from the pool to the dancefloor!

The Roselle Dress is a versatile, romantic dress made of eyelet cotton fabric and accented with ruffles, puff sleeves, and waistline cut-outs.

Flattering Silhouettes

Fashionistas are currently obsessed with ruched, draped, form-fitting silhouettes, and for a good reason. These are the most flattering of all! They equally compliment a curvy and slender physique, camouflage imperfections and highlight your favourite features. Plus, ruching can be adjusted to give the best fit. Take your look to the next level with midriff cut-outs that accentuate the waistline, creating the illusion of a slimmer waist, or create volume to balance your upper body with ruffled details and puff sleeves. Each of these looks is dreamy and cute, instrumental in enhancing your figure.

The Selena Dress is a figure-hugging midi dress featuring a ruched body and a one-shoulder neckline, made of an ultra-comfy stretchy jersey.

Dress for the Destination

If you are travelling somewhere, take inspiration from your destination and dress accordingly. Wear all-white in the Greek Islands, sophisticated botanical prints in the Hamptons, tropical motifs in the Caribbean, prairie-chic florals or crochet dresses in the Mediterranean, and beach club worthy pieces in Ibiza!

The Michaela Dress is an ethereal, romantic, floral evening gown with a plunging neckline and bow-accented shoulders.

Summer Eveningwear

Summer season is synonymous with wedding and party season, which means that you are often asked to dress up and look fabulous in hot weather. Comfort, in this case, is of utmost importance. Avoid heavy and stiff fabrics, dark colours, and restrictive, structured forms and instead opt for breathable fabrics and figure skimming cuts. From romantic florals to flirty, form fitting cuts, delve into summer styling with chic mini, midi and maxi dresses this season. Get inspired with Alamour The Label’s gorgeous collection of summer dresses.