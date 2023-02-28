Essential Furniture for First-Time Home Owners

Buying a home for the first time and moving into it can be stressful, leaving you with too much on your plate. There are movers to organize, utilities to install, and belongings to pack. On top of that, you have to worry about picking out and buying new furniture – a difficult task even when you are just redecorating.

To make it a little easier for you, we’ve prepared a checklist of UK home furniture essentials that will help you keep track of the items you bought and those you need to buy. So, let’s get into it!

For Living Room

Your living room is where you will spend most of your day, relaxing, entertaining guests, or even doing some work. Considering how much time you will spend there, pay special attention to its interior design and try to buy the necessary furniture as soon as possible.

For a living room, you will need the following:

A high-quality couch, sectional sofa, or loveseat that can last many years

Recliners or accent chairs for additional comfort and seating space

Throw pillows that add to the style and feel of every living room

A coffee table – buy one with drawers for extra storage space if you need it

End or lamp tables

A TV stand or, alternatively, a multimedia center for storing DVDs, consoles, and all other technology you might buy or bring along

Hanging or standing shelves where you can display your books and other ornaments

Area rugs for comfort, style, and warmth

Lamps and other lighting

Photos, paintings, or other wall decorations to bring life into your living space

And do not worry too much – you do not have to purchase all of these items the moment you move in. For starters, a sofa, a coffee table, and a TV stand should be enough. Then, you can slowly add the remaining details over time.

For Bedroom

The bedroom is undoubtedly the second most important room in your home and a space you must carefully furnish. The wrong bed or mattress can significantly impact your sleep quality, but so can the overall design of the room and the choice of items within.

For a bedroom, you will need the following:

A bed made of robust and solid wood that can last for years or decades

A comfortable mattress that supports your body during sleep, allowing you to get some proper rest

At least one nightstand for storing away items you need at hand, preferably with a drawer

A wardrobe big enough for all your clothes to be neatly stored in

A chest of drawers for blankets, sheets, and linen

A comfortable chair or a separate seating area if you have enough space

And make sure that everything you buy is in calming, relaxing tones that promote sleep. If you feel that such a design is too mild, add an interesting piece of wall art behind the bed or throw in a bold-colored pillow or two.

For Kitchen

A nicely furnished kitchen might inspire you to spend more time in it and hone your culinary skills. Even if it does not, you will surely feel better getting your meals from it when it is neat and well-decorated.

For a kitchen, you will need the following:

An oven with a stove for cooking, baking, frying, and all other types of food preparation

A large refrigerator with sections and enough space for various kinds of food

Several counters with drawers for cutlery, crockery, and other kitchen utensils

A sink for washing dishes

Floating shelves for remaining utensils, spices, and decorative kitchen sets

Appliances such as microwaves, coffee machines, toasters, and dishwashers

Kitchens are typically small, so you might not have room for additional furniture. But in case you do, add a small table and a few chairs. If your kitchen has a kitchen island, it is a good idea to place some bar stools around and use them to get a quick meal or catch up with your family.

For Bathroom

For many people, the bathroom serves a practical purpose only, so spending too much time on the furniture seems unnecessary. However, that does not have to be the case. A well-designed bathroom can significantly improve the overall appearance of your home, which, in turn, positively impacts your mood.

For a bathroom, you will need the following:

A bathtub or a shower

A toilet

A sink

One mirror above the sink – choose the design based on the style you are going for

Non-skid mats or small rugs to protect your feet from the cold tiles

Towel hooks on the walls or doors

Small cabinets for storing hygiene products, skincare, makeup, and similar items

Toothbrush and toothpaste holders

Toilet paper holder

A trash bin

A closet for cleaning supplies, towels, and additional hygiene products

Shampoo and soap holders in the shower cabin – baths usually have built-in spots for these items. However, you can still install them if necessary

When it comes to design, most home improvement experts suggest going with softer, brighter colors for the bathroom. Typically, bathrooms have tiny windows, so painting it mostly white adds an illusion of brightness and space. Strategically placed lighting can have that same effect.

For Dining Room

Much like your living room, the dining room is where you will gather with your family and entertain guests when they visit. The only difference is, of course, that you will also take your meals in the dining room. So, naturally, you must pick out your furniture carefully and according to the room’s purpose.

For a dining room, you will need the following:

A dining table, possibly an extending one, to save on space

As many chairs around the table as you need in your day-to-day life

An area rug for increased comfort and appeal

Some wall art to bring life into the room

Appropriate lighting

Since a dining room does not require too much furniture, it is a perfect spot for letting your inner interior designer run free. Play around with decorations and styles, add plants, paintings, or sculptures, and make the space truly your own. That’s far more appealing than an empty room with a table and a few chairs.