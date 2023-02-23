Are Micro Bangs Making A Comeback?

Remember the days of micro bangs and shaggy haircuts? Well, it looks like they’re making a comeback! That’s right, micro bangs are back in style and they’re making a bold statement this season. These tiny, playful fringes are the perfect way to add a touch of edginess and creativity to your hairstyle.

Micro bangs are versatile and can be styled in a number of ways, making them a popular choice among fashion-forward individuals. They can be paired with long or short hair, straight or curly locks, and can even be styled with a dramatic side-part for a more dramatic look. And the best part is, they’re incredibly low-maintenance, making them the perfect option for busy people who don’t have a lot of time to spend on their hair. So why not take a leap of faith and try out this exciting trend? With micro bangs, you’re sure to make a bold statement and stand out from the crowd.

Photo By @studio_homeless/Instagram

Micro bangs are shorter than baby bangs. These short bangs for shaggy hair are best styled naturally. For more style, you can also use a blow dryer. Celebrity stylists recommend using wide teeth comb for hair to help your bangs hold their shape.