Are Micro Bangs Making A Comeback?
Remember the days of micro bangs and shaggy haircuts? Well, it looks like they’re making a comeback! That’s right, micro bangs are back in style and they’re making a bold statement this season. These tiny, playful fringes are the perfect way to add a touch of edginess and creativity to your hairstyle.
Micro bangs are versatile and can be styled in a number of ways, making them a popular choice among fashion-forward individuals. They can be paired with long or short hair, straight or curly locks, and can even be styled with a dramatic side-part for a more dramatic look. And the best part is, they’re incredibly low-maintenance, making them the perfect option for busy people who don’t have a lot of time to spend on their hair. So why not take a leap of faith and try out this exciting trend? With micro bangs, you’re sure to make a bold statement and stand out from the crowd.
Micro bangs are shorter than baby bangs. These short bangs for shaggy hair are best styled naturally. For more style, you can also use a blow dryer. Celebrity stylists recommend using wide teeth comb for hair to help your bangs hold their shape.
