The Newest Innovations in Sustainable Beauty

Sustainable beauty products are the way to a better environment as well as better health. Many cosmetic products include some earth-harming ingredients and come in packages that are not recyclable. But apart from the make-up that goes on your skin to enhance your beauty, make-up accessories are also a neglected culprit when it comes to pollution as many are one-use or made of plastic.

Here are our favorite newest innovations in sustainable beauty!

Compostable Beauty Blenders

Beauty blenders help you lay on your foundation and other cream-based products with ease and give you a flawless look. But did you know that these cute little cushiony accessories are made from water-soluble dye and polyurethane foam?

The production of the foam causes a range of air hazardous air pollutants and these are not recyclable. This is where compostable beauty blenders shine. You can use these environmentally friendly make-up tools just like a normal beauty blender. And when it is time to toss them away, simply put them into a compostable bin as they are biodegradable.

Reusable Silicone Mask

Face masks are not just trendy but extremely useful in making your skin feel fresh and supple. But as with many beauty products these tend to be single-use and pile up in the trash. The alternative? Silicone masks that are reusable and feel wonderful on the skin!

This is truly an investment if you are an avid sheet mask user. To use a reusable silicone sheet mask all you need to do is to slather your face with your favorite serum or any other hydrating product and place the silicone mask over it. Once you are done, you can use mild soap and water to wash your mask and it will be ready to use again!

Reusable Makeup Remover Pads

Every make-up routine should end with make-up removal at the end of the day so your skin can breathe and be healthy. But most make-up remover pads are designed to be used only once and you need multiple of them to get the full make-up removed.

However, investing in reusable makeup remover pads such as Tru Earth’s Bamboo Rounds Reusable Makeup Remover Pads can save you money in the long run and it is also good for the environment. What makes these pads special is that you can machine wash them. Additionally, since they are made from bamboo, they are gentle on your skin and do not leave any fluff.

Zero Packaging Products

Most beauty products come in plastic packaging which rarely makes it to the recycling center. And given how many products a make-up lover can have; the amount of plastic waste is quite significant. Many upcoming beauty brands are going au naturel with their packaging.

You can find solid face oils, cleansers, masks, and moisturizers that come with zero packaging products that do not cut costs on the quality of the product. But if you love a little packaging but still want to be environmentally conscious, then you will love to hear that you can find beauty products that come in recyclable or compostable packaging and are just as cute as their counterparts.

Reusable Under Eye Patches

After spending your day in front of laptop screens, TV, and not to forget, your smartphones, your eyes can get tired. Under-eye patches are a great way to soothe the sensitive skin around your eyes and deal with puffiness too.

And what better way to do it than using reusable under-eye patches? Silicone under-eye patches is another great innovation in skincare and they work just like the reusable silicone face mask.

By focusing on sustainability in your life, especially in your regular beauty routine, you can begin doing your part to make our world a better places, one small step at a time.