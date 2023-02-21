Spring Is All About Colors: These Color Trends Will Be Huge This Spring 2023

Spring is all about adding color back into our lives, and what better way is there to do that than by embracing the latest color trends of the season? This spring, we’re seeing a mix of bold, bright hues and soft pastel shades that are sure to add a pop of color to any wardrobe. From vibrant oranges and pinks to serene blues and greens, the color trends of spring 2023 are not to be missed.

One of the biggest color trends of the season is the return of pastels. These soft and delicate shades are the perfect way to add a touch of femininity and romance to your look. And for those who prefer bold and bright colors, this spring is all about statement hues such as electric blue and sunshine yellow. These eye-catching shades are sure to make a statement and add some excitement to your wardrobe. So why not get ahead of the game and incorporate these colors into your wardrobe this spring? Whether you prefer pastels or statement hues, there’s a color trend for everyone!

Photo By @ninasandbech/Instagram

Viva Magenta Pantone’s color of 2023 is not out of all the seasonal color trends. This pretty color is stealing the spotlight on every party, meeting, and runway. How can you resist wearing this vivid color trend?