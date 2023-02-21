How to Choose a Gold Chain

Choosing the right gold chain does not stop with just looking at the design or the price tag. There are many things you should consider before making your purchase of a gold chain. In this post, we will discuss choosing the right gold chain.

What Gold Karat Weight Do You Want?

The karat weight provides information on how much gold is present in your chain. In simple terms, the lower the gold karat weight the less gold in the chain and the more of other metals.

2kt gold is usually not an ideal choice as it is very malleable, making it not a practical choice. The most favorable weight would be 22kt and 18kt. The latter two karats have better strength and durability than 24kt gold chains.

Knowing the gold purity in the chain is also important if you have metal allergies. You may want to choose 18kt or higher purity chains if you are allergic to metals like nickel.

What Type of Chain Design Should You Choose?

The design of the gold chain can be masculine or feminine and thus, chain design is an important factor to consider. Additionally, different chain types have different levels of strength and durability, which is essential if you intend to use pendants with them.

Here are a few common gold chain designs to consider:

Rope Chains

They have an intertwining design that gives them a rope-like appearance. These are available in twisted rope design, which is a good choice if you want to wear pendants; and a straight rope design which has a delicate appeal.

Snake Chains

This design uses either plates or bands which are closely knit together giving a snake-like appearance. These delicate but flexible chains are also a great choice if you want to wear a pendant.

Box Chains

These are created using square links and are the easiest to repair. These can also be worn with pendants.

Wheat Chain

Also known as Spiga chains, these chains have a delicate weave of ovals lending them a feminine appeal. These look amazing with or without a pendant.

Curb Chains

This chain style uses links that interlock when laid flat. It comes in a variety of widths and is popular for both men and women. Plus, a solid curb chain is very durable.

Cable Chains

Also known as Rolo chains, this design is another great gender-neutral choice with great options. These are usually ovals or circles linked together.

Check the Reliability of the Clasp

The clasp keeps the chain securely around your neck. Here are a few common clasp designs you will find in gold chains.

Lobster Clasp

This is the most reliable clasp as it is easy to use, and does not snag on clothes.

Ring Clasp

While very reliable, the ring clasp may require some assistance to wear.

Hook Clasp

This simple design clasp is easy to use but might not offer the same reliability as the previous types.

How to Check the Authenticity?

Reputable gold chain manufacturers will likely have a small engraving indicating the purity and material in an inconspicuous part of the chain. This is one of the first ways to check for the authenticity of the gold chain.

If you intend to make an expensive purchase, getting the chain appraised will help you out. You can also use magnets to check if the chain contains iron or nickel, but it might not work if it contains non-magnetic materials. However, remember that lower karat gold chains usually will have a different metal alloy. Additionally, gold chains that are white gold and rose gold have other metals to give them those colors.

All in all, these are all the important factors to consider when choosing a gold chain. If you focus on the karat weight, the type of chain design, the reliability of the clasp and the authenticity, you will surely find the perfect gold chain for you.