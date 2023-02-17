Achieve A Viral Lip Combo Using Your Favorite Shades

Spring is the perfect time to try out the viral lip combo trend, with its bright and cheerful weather, it’s the perfect opportunity to have some fun with your makeup. The bold and playful lip look is all about combining two or more shades of lipstick to create a unique and eye-catching look that’s perfect for spring. Whether you prefer a bright and playful combo or a more sophisticated and chic look, this trend is all about expressing yourself and having fun with your makeup.

To try out this trend this spring, simply grab your favorite lipsticks and get creative! Experiment with different shades and textures to create a look that’s unique to you. Bold and bright hues such as pinks, reds, and oranges are perfect for spring, while more neutral shades such as nudes and corals can be combined to create a more subtle look.

So why not take advantage of the warmer weather and try out the viral lip combo trend this spring? Whether you’re headed to a spring fling or simply enjoying the sunshine, this bold and playful lip look is the perfect way to add a touch of fun and excitement to your day.

Photo By @miakamau/Instagram

Here’s proof that the ombre lip trend can also look badass. When paired with perfectly bold and bright shades ombre can also give bold vibes.