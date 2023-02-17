3 Ways to Order London Fashion Brands from Abroad

It’s no secret that London is home to some of the world’s most iconic fashion brands and designers. From Burberry to Alexander McQueen, the UK fashion scene constantly evolves and pushes boundaries.

London is known globally as a shopping destination. In fact, CNN put it at number three on their list of best shopping cities in the world, above Paris and Dubai. So it’s no surprise that thousands of people flock to London yearly to enjoy some well-earned retail therapy.

But what happens when you’re based outside the UK? If you live abroad but still want to get your hands on the latest lines from UK brands, you’re in luck. In this guide, we’ll show you three ways to order UK fashion brands from abroad.

Reasons to Order from London Fashion Brands

Before we jump into how to order from London brands, you might be wondering why you would want to order from abroad, given the possibility of international shipping fees and longer delivery times. Here are a few reasons to consider ordering from UK brands:

High-quality Products

London is known for its high-quality fashion products, from luxury designer brands to high street labels. Many UK fashion brands are known for their excellent craftsmanship, attention to detail, and use of premium materials.

Iconic British Heritage

Many UK fashion brands have a rich history and cultural heritage, which can make them unique and appealing to those who are interested in British culture. British heritage brands like Burberry and Barbour have distinct styles that are known around the world.

Exclusive Collections

Some UK fashion brands release exclusive collections that are only available online or in-store in the UK — this can make it difficult to purchase them in your local market. By ordering from UK fashion brands, you have the opportunity to access these exclusive collections.

Method #1: Direct Ordering

The most obvious way to order from UK fashion brands is to purchase directly from the brand’s website. This is an excellent option if the brand ships to your country or you’re willing to pay for international shipping. However, some brands may not ship to certain countries or may have additional customs and import fees.

To make your purchase successful, here are some tips and tricks:

Check the brand’s shipping policies and any additional customs or import fees

Look for sales or promotions to save money on shipping costs

Take note of any size or measurement conversions

Be mindful of any return or exchange policies.

Method #2: Third-Party Online Retailers

If the brand you want to buy from doesn’t ship to where you are, you can use third-party online retailers. These are retailers who purchase items from UK brands and then resell them to international customers. This can be a great option if you’re looking for a wider selection of UK brands and are not too worried about getting the latest collections. However, be aware that prices may be higher than buying directly from the brand. Some popular third-party online retailers include ASOS and Net-a-Porter.

Here are some tips and tricks for a successful purchase:

Research different third-party online retailers and compare their selection of brands and prices.

Read customer reviews to ensure the retailer has a good reputation

Be aware of any additional fees, such as customs or import taxes

Look for retailers that offer free or discounted international shipping.

Method #3: Package Forwarding Services

Another option is to use a package forwarding service. This service allows you to have your purchases shipped to a UK-based address and then forwarded to your international address. This can be a great option if a brand doesn’t ship to your country or if you want to save on international shipping costs. Just keep in mind that package forwarding services usually charge a fee for their services.

One of the big benefits of using a package forwarding service is that if you’re planning on ordering from multiple brands, you can order them all to a UK address and have them sent as one package. This can save you a lot in international shipping costs.

Here are some tips and tricks for a successful purchase:

Research different package forwarding service providers and compare their fees and services

Make sure the package forwarding service provider offers package consolidation to save on shipping costs

Be aware of any customs or import fees that may apply

Check if the package forwarding service provides insurance for lost or damaged packages.

As you can see, there are many ways to order London fashion brands from abroad, whether it’s through direct online ordering, utilising third-party online retailers, or using a package forwarding service. It’s all about finding the method that works best for you and your needs. Once you’ve worked out the best way for you, get shopping!