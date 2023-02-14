How To Incorporate Viva Magenta, The Color Of The Year, Into Your Fashion

Vibrant, bold, and playful, Pantone’s color of the year, viva magenta, is making a big statement in women’s fashion this season. This eye-catching shade is perfect for adding a pop of color to your wardrobe and is guaranteed to turn heads. Whether you prefer a bold magenta dress, a brightly colored pair of shoes, or a statement accessory, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to incorporating this color into your fashion choices.

One of the best things about magenta is its versatility. This bold shade can be worn in a variety of different ways, making it the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Whether you prefer a casual, everyday look or a more sophisticated and chic outfit, magenta is the perfect shade to add a touch of playfulness and fun to your style. Try pairing a bright magenta blouse with neutral pants for a simple and stylish look, or mix and match different shades of magenta for a bold, eye-catching outfit.

Magenta is also a great color to mix and match with other bold hues. Whether you prefer to pair it with other bright colors such as yellow or green, or prefer to keep things neutral with black or white, the options are endless when it comes to incorporating magenta into your fashion choices. So why not step out of your comfort zone and try incorporating this vibrant shade into your wardrobe this season? You never know, you might just discover your new favorite color!

Photo By @vi_bogodist/Instagram

Embrace the viva magenta dressing from the waist up while staying glamorous as a whole. Pair your favorite blue matching set with a vivid inner. A Viva magenta shirt is the best option. Vivid gloves and choker will also go glam with this outfit.