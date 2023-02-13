How to Buy a Kurta Pant Set for Women and What are the Top Factors before Buying It?

There are few sartorial items in the Indian wardrobe more versatile than the humble kurta pant set. You could wear one to work, at a casual event, and even on a special occasion. It is also amazingly flexible in terms of styling. You could, for instance, dress your kurta-pants up or down, drape or forgo a dupatta, sport or not sport a jacket, accessories as you like, and still manage to look wonderful.

While the ease and comfort associated with a kurta-pant set for women has made it a wardrobe staple in every closet, it’s also unfortunately the reason why this outfit is carelessly selected and worn – at least sometimes. Well, if you love this graceful outfit and truly care about wearing it in a way that amplifies its charms (and yours!), here are 5 key factors to keep in mind before buying one of these ensembles:

SIZE

When buying a readymade kurta pant set for women, particularly online, size is a super-essential factor to consider. Sizes vary from brand to brand; so, a ‘small’ sized kurta offered by one brand may be equivalent to a ‘medium’ sized kurta offered by another brand. Make sure to take a good look at the brand’s own size chart before making a final selection.

FABRIC

Fabric, like print or embroidery, can be a matter of personal choice. All the same, the weather and occasion are critical factors that could help influence your choice. Silk, velvet, silk wool, and denim are great choices for mellow Indian winters. Kurta sets in cotton, linen, and chiffon, on the other hand, make for great vestiary companions in the blistering summers.

DUPATTA

The kurta-pant ensemble has evolved in recent decades, making the drape or dupatta an optional accoutrement. This is why most contemporary Indian brands today offer their customers an option of buying or not buying a drape with the outfit. While a dupatta in a colour matching the kurta set lends a sleek streamlined look, a contrast drape is at once striking and vibrant. Chiffon, net, silk, and cotton dupattas are evergreen choices, hard to go wrong with.

SILHOUETTE

The silhouette of the kurta defines your overall look, so do pay attention to it. Straight-fit long kurtas with palazzos are perennially elegant, as are short kurtas with sharara pants. Likewise, shirt-style kurta sets make for great office wear, while asymmetric kurtas can be teamed with basic trousers or a pair of denims for an unabashed, boho-chic look.

OCCASION

‘Party-wear’ kurta sets are distinctly different from daily-wear ones. However, there is a multitude of styles that do not fit under either category. While kurta-pant sets featuring subtle embroidery are great for family dinners and musical soirées, those adorned with sequin-work are better for more formal get-togethers. Lace detailing on the yoke, sleeves, or hemline exude feminine glamour; such outfits are suitable for both day and evening events.

In addition to the aforementioned, you may always take personal factors such as your body type into account when choosing a kurta set. Besides, don’t forget to allow the outfit you wear to reflect who you are and how you choose to carry yourself.

If you are looking for kurta pant sets for women that evoke ethnic sophistication while being global in spirit, look no further than Ancestry. Offering an impressively vast variety of kurta-pant sets that display a marriage of Indian heritage crafts and folk traditions with contemporary design elements, Ancestry represents fashion that is exquisite yet wearable.