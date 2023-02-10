A Guide to Anti-Wrinkle Injections

Fine lines are inevitable as we get older. The natural aging process, exposure to the sun, and lifestyle habits such as smoking can make wrinkle lines worse. There are different ways to tackle wrinkles, but if you don’t want a treatment that’s too invasive, anti-wrinkle injections are worth considering.

Here’s a brief guide to anti-wrinkle injections.

What are Anti-Wrinkle Injections?

Botox injections use botulinum toxin type A to relax muscles and eliminate wrinkles. The botulinum toxin type A is a natural purified protein, which can be combined with dermal fillers. These block the signals between muscles and nerves, so fine lines are smoothed away. The effects are not permanent, but over time, each treatment lasts a bit longer.

How Long Does a Treatment Take?

Aesthetic treatments like anti-wrinkle injections don’t take long at all. The length of time a treatment takes will depend on the number of injections and the size of the area being treated. A preliminary appointmemt will take a bit longer, as a consultation is required before the treatment goes ahead, where the doctor conducts a medical assessment.

Allow around five minutes per injection. For a follow-up treatment on a small area, you can book an anti-wrinkle injection appointment in your lunch hour. It typically takes around 15-20 minutes, so you will be back at your desk with a sandwich in no time.

How Long Does a Treatment Last?

The products used in anti-wrinkle injections don’t last forever, as the body breaks them down over time. The results from anti-wrinkle injections usually last up to four months, although some people enjoy the effects for longer. Once you notice the effects fading and would like to look youthful for longer, you can rebook and have another treatment. Otherwise, your wrinkles will return, and eventually, your face will be back to normal.

How to Prepare for Anti-Wrinkle Injections

The first step is to find a reputable clinic. It’s very important to only have anti-wrinkle injections done by a qualified and registered practitioner, such as this one: https://martinacollins.com/services/injectable-treatments/anti-wrinkle-injections/.

There is a fine art to administering anti-wrinkle injections. An inexperienced practitioner could inadvertently cause temporary paralysis in the treated area and if too much botulinum toxin is used, there is a danger you’ll end up looking frozen, unable to move your face normally. Check out a few celebrities and you’ll soon see what a frozen face looks like.

Once you have found a practitioner, make a list of things you want to ask them. Any reputable clinic will be more than happy to answer questions and put your mind at rest. If you are nervous about receiving injections, don’t worry, your practitioner will ease your fears.

On the day, don’t wear makeup, as it will need to be removed. It’s OK to reapply minimal makeup once the treatment is over, but check with your practitioner first.

After the Treatment

You may experience some bruising after your injections, but that will subside quickly. Don’t make the mistake of booking an anti-wrinkle treatment just before a big event. Let your face settle down for a week first.

Anti-wrinkle treatments are quick and inexpensive. Why not give them a try if you are unhappy with your wrinkles?