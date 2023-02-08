The Battle Against Cosmetic Stains: Tips and Tricks for Laundry Success

It’s a love-and-hate relationship when it comes to putting makeup on. Cosmetic stains are a headache for those who love to wear makeup because it may ruin their favorite clothes. It is a real challenge to deal with lipstick smudges, mascara, or eyeshadows because they can be stubborn to remove.

If you are in trouble, don’t fret. You can have your favorite clothes handled by your trusted dry cleaner, or read this article to learn techniques to remove cosmetic stains and keep your clothes looking great.

Tip 1: Locate the cosmetic stain.

Locating where the stain is on your clothes is a crucial part of the stain removal process. The longer the stain sits on your clothes, the more it becomes challenging to remove.

Tip 2: Read the clothes’ wash label.

Before pretreating the cosmetic stains, check the wash label of your clothes to ensure you are introducing safe products and techniques to their fabrics. It is essential to consider the type of fabric your clothes are. Certain fabrics are more delicate and may require a gentler approach. Some clothes are for dry cleaning only or require mild laundry detergent.

Tip 3: Pretreat the stain.

You have to be careful doing this tip because you might do more harm than good to your clothes. If you do not know what type of cosmetic product has caused the stain, it is best to treat it like a grease stain. You can blot the cosmetic stain by running cold water on the stained area and blotting it with a clean cloth. Apply a small amount of dishwashing soap to the stain and let it sit for a few minutes.

However, there are times when the stains are stubborn and persistent. If this happens, you can bring your stained clothes to a laundry service expert to help you out. Laundry experts may use stain removers or laundry detergents that are specifically designed to remove makeup and other cosmetic stains.

Another effective method for pretreating cosmetic stains is baking soda and water. Let the paste sit for a few minutes and wash the clothes as you normally do. The baking soda breaks down the stain and makes it easier to remove.

Tip 4: Wash the clothes.

After pretreating the clothes, wash them like you normally would. Avoid using bleach, it may damage your clothes.

Tip 5: Do not machine dry.

When dealing with stains, it is better to air dry your clothes. You can put it in the laundry room or outside to let it dry more quickly. Machine drying introduces heat to the clothes, and this may cause the stain to last forever.

Final Thoughts

Cosmetic stains are bound to happen for those who love to wear makeup. Do not stress yourself out. What’s important now is you are prepared in case of a cosmetic stain emergency. The right knowledge and techniques can truly help you remove cosmetic stains effectively without ruining the clothes.